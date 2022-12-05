Read full article on original website
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Jefferey J. Barnes, 43, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, in Salem, Oregon on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000. -- Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 1709 Arrow Lane...
Warrant issued for Nevada man allegedly involved in shooting outside Salt Lake bar
SALT LAKE CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nevada man accused of shooting another person outside a Salt Lake City bar. Jorge Manuel Ontiveros-Guevara, 27, of Spring Creek, Nevada, near Elko, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing injury and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, second-degree felonies.
Local man reportedly threatened to kill kids during car theft
A Rigby man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman’s kids while stealing her car. According to the probable cause affidavit, Andres Leyva-Ochoa, 20, was involved in a car crash Saturday. Opened alcohol containers were reportedly found inside the car he was driving. He told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the car belonged to his girlfriend. When police contacted the woman, however, she said the...
Caribou County coroner dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release issued Monday, Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey announced the county’s coroner, F. Darrin Sims, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Bailey Creek area south of Soda Springs around 6:37 a.m. Monday for a requested welfare check, Mabey...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
Lee's Discount Liquor Owner Killed on US93A Found to be Drunk Before Crash
Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor that died in a fatal crash last year, is now said to have been driving with a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit. This is according to documents obtained by the investigative team at KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS 8 News Now.
Caribou County coroner found dead Monday
The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning. The post Caribou County coroner found dead Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
Police: Local man forces himself into local woman's home, stabs her television with buck knife
POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed a woman’s television with a buck knife. Tyler Robert Hensley, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday a...
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing 8-year-old girl for two years gets 35 years to life in prison
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl for two years was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 35 years in prison. Sixth District Judge Javier Gabiola sentenced Timothy Viles, of Pocatello, to serve 35 years to life in prison during a hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse on Nov. 23. Viles was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct against...
Rewrite: News from past issues
December 4, 1897: While coming from Gold Creek Saturday, the stage met with a bad accident. The regular stage was laid up for repairs and Harry Van Drielen took Johnny Thompson’s spring wagon instead. It had no brake and when it was coming down the Spanish Ranch Hill one of the traces came unhitched and the horses began to run. Harry turned them into the sagebrush and the whole outfit was upset. The wagon is no good anymore. The driver and passengers were considerably bruised up, although none of them seriously. Schuyler Duyree, Joe Pease and Joe Land were the passengers.
Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder
Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
Nature Notes: Wildlife introduced to Elko County
The sagebrush steppe has a rich collection of wildlife, but we humans have added more. In most cases, additional animals were added to embellish our hunting opportunities. Probably the most spectacular addition has been the Himalayan snowcock, also known as the snow partridge. These birds were imported from the mountains of Pakistan, where they live at elevations up to 20,000 feet. Here, they live at the very top of the Rubies.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party and Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public. To get the festivities started, attendees will...
County urges NDOT to fix frontage road in Carlin
CARLIN — Elko County Commissioners have joined Carlin City Council and Carlin businesses in urging the Nevada Department of Transportation to put repairs to Rolling Thunder Way on the list of priorities for projects in the county. The frontage road is on the north side of Interstate 80. Commissioner...
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
Letter: Instincts -- The desire to do the right thing
From Webster we find instincts described as a natural (inborn) or acquired behavior that results in beneficial results. We often fail to use them because like the proverbial quip: They are hiding in plain sight. Unfortunately our inborn, and even worse yet, our acquired instincts have been so weakened that...
Western Exploration drills 1.71g/t gold over 74.22 metres at Aura, Nevada
Western Exploration Inc. [WEX-TSXV; WEXPF-OTCQX] reported additional assay results for three holes from the phase 1 drill program at Doby George, one of three main mineral deposits located at the company’s wholly owned Aura project in Elko County, Nevada. Drilling highlights included hole DGC791 that intersected 74.22 metres of...
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
