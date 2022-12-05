Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: European pair face South American giants in quarter-finals – live
All the latest news and team information before the first World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands
NBC San Diego
Morocco Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals by Beating Spain on Penalty Kicks
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The clock has not struck midnight on Morocco’s Cinderella run just yet. The nation has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history after...
NBC San Diego
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...
NBC San Diego
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9
Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride so far with unexpected upsets like when Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the group stage, and when Morocco knocked European powerhouse Spain out of the round of 16 with impressive penalty kicks. Not to mention some insane wins like Portugal’s 6-1 domination over Switzerland in the knockout round and the Netherlands’ victory over Christian Pulisic and the USA in the round of 16.
UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan
Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Brittney Griner Being Exchanged for Russian Arms Dealer
Russia freed Brittney Griner on Thursday, and edited video released by Russian state media shows the moment the WNBA star is exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout at an airport in Abu Dhabi.. Bout walks toward the camera after the exchange, accompanied by two men whose faces are blurred....
Comments / 0