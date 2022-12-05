Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride so far with unexpected upsets like when Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the group stage, and when Morocco knocked European powerhouse Spain out of the round of 16 with impressive penalty kicks. Not to mention some insane wins like Portugal’s 6-1 domination over Switzerland in the knockout round and the Netherlands’ victory over Christian Pulisic and the USA in the round of 16.

1 HOUR AGO