NBC San Diego

Morocco Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals by Beating Spain on Penalty Kicks

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The clock has not struck midnight on Morocco’s Cinderella run just yet. The nation has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history after...
NBC San Diego

2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format

Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...
NBC San Diego

What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 9

Soccer fans … it’s time to plan your watch parties. We have officially reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been a wild ride so far with unexpected upsets like when Saudi Arabia clinched a victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina in the group stage, and when Morocco knocked European powerhouse Spain out of the round of 16 with impressive penalty kicks. Not to mention some insane wins like Portugal’s 6-1 domination over Switzerland in the knockout round and the Netherlands’ victory over Christian Pulisic and the USA in the round of 16.
The Guardian

UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan

Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...

