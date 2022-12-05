Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Best Coordinating Style Moments of All Time
Setting the bar high! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in every sense of the phrase, especially when it comes to their expertly coordinated fashion choices that only seem to get better in time. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: A Look at Their Supportive Romance Through the Years The husband-and-wife have been […]
Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution
Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!
Vogue’s Top Gifts of 2022 to Give This Holiday Season
Over here at Vogue, we spend months curating our gift guides—and we take our job of rounding up the top gifts of 2022 seriously! With our help, you’ll be able to find the perfect present for everyone on your list, whether it’s your workout-obsessed girlfriend, your 10+ skin-care steps-a-night sister, or your boyfriend who really needs a new pair of pajamas. But while our breadth of gift guides means options aplenty, it was clear that a few gift ideas (10, to be exact) rose to the top.
Hailey Bieber Channels Veronica Lake’s Iconic Peek-a-Boo Hair
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In terms of beauty, Hailey Bieber is the moment. The appeal of her prowess lies in her ability to turn minimalist looks into quietly glamourous ones (due in no small part to her now signature glazed skin) and make these moments seem effortless in their execution. Over the weekend, Bieber demonstrated this for an evening out in Miami that found her exchanging air-dried lengths for a voluptuous, deeply-parted blowout that took its cues from Veronica Lake’s storied (and initially insouciant) style.
In Brooklyn, Loewe and Creative Time Celebrated Artist Charles Gaines
After a three-year halt, Creative Time gathered in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate the return of their annual gala this year celebrating artist Charles Gaines. Creative Time has a history of commitment to ambitious projects spanning the country. Their dedication to storytelling through public art displays is no small effort, and Gaines’s latest work is proof.
Collection
Peter Dundas is heading to Paris Fashion Week for fall 2023. Looking forward to being on the runway again—it’s been nearly four years since he showed his signature collection on the catwalk—he gave his pre-fall collection an elevated spin. Out went the Body Glove-ish bodycon knits and in came a more soigné mood. The lineup’s boudoir-ish atmosphere is partly down to the shoot location, the bedroom of Los Angeles art collector Eugenio Lopez, and to the sexy mien of his model Paris Jackson, but more so to Dundas’s instinct to use more black than usual. “My girlfriends are always asking, ‘can I have this in black?’” he said on a Zoom from his LA home base.
Watch Lea Michele Do Her Funny Girl Stage Makeup
It’s Lea Michele’s moment, and she’s not taking it for granted. “This is the perfect timing for me to be doing this show,” says the 36-year-old star of starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s much-talked-about revival on Broadway. Though she’s no stranger to the spotlight on the Great White Way, Michele relishes playing the role of her dreams while parenting her two-year-old son in New York City. But how does the Glee alum balance it all? For her, it’s all about self-care. “I really believe [that] if I’m taking care of myself and doing all the things that are good for me and my body, then it really helps me do my job best [and] be a really good mom,” she says. Today, Michele takes Vogue backstage for a behind-the-scenes peek at her preshow beauty routine, from refreshing skin care to her stage-ready makeup techniques.
Becky G Engaged To Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget
Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”
Vogue Club Gets Ready for the Fashion Awards with Christine Quinn
You’re likely already familiar with Christine Quinn—the breakout star of hit reality-TV show Selling Sunset, which Vogue once described as “manna from property-porn heaven”—but do you know just how obsessed she is with fashion? In this exclusive Vogue Club video, we get ready with Christine for the Fashion Awards in London—we’re talking full glam, plus a blockbuster Andrea Brocca custom gown (in black duchess satin, no less)—and dig a little deeper into her love of show-stopping style…
Deeda Blair Debuts Her New Rizzoli Tome With a Luncheon at Christie’s
There was no mistaking Deeda Blair when she strode into Christie’s Auction House last Thursday afternoon. With her signature coiffe perfectly, well, coiffed, and donning a tweed skirt suit, she appeared the epitome of the sort of uptown glamour synonymous with her legacy as a bona fide swan. These days, her social calendar remains as demanding as ever as she continues to master the art of hosting, and on this particular afternoon, guests were treated to the debut of her new Rizzoli tome, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, and Fantasy, in which her hosting prowess shines.
On the Podcast: Jacquemus in Paris and Chelsea Manning in Brooklyn
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. I know the big 12/8 drop everyone is talking about this week is episode four of The Run-Through, but the other big drop of the day is Harry & Meghan the blockbuster streaming event of the holiday season (sorry Falling for Christmas). Ever since the trailer dropped early this week the internet has been aflame about the artists formerly known as The Sussexes. Chioma and I discuss the on-going post-royal drama and whether the world is ready to move on, even if they don’t seem to be.
Now Is Your Chance to Ask Anna Wintour Anything
Since June, Vogue Club has been hosting monthly virtual Meet the Editor events with the people at the top of Vogue’s masthead—but January will be the biggest one yet: Now’s your chance to ask Anna Wintour, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief since 1988, anything. For anyone looking to start—or advance—their career in the industry, the event is a must-attend. Registration for the virtual event will open on Friday, December 16 to Vogue Club members.
From Gucci to Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered on Drama
It was the night before the British Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Episode 14: All-Out Glam
While we’re on the subject of beauty: The mood of the month? Glam (obvs!). Get set for the Vogue take on nocturnal makeup––in December’s Beauty Haul, we’re talking ultra-pigmented Pat McGrath eye palettes, the quick-fix pre-party skin prep you can do at the office, plus: How to help your skin recover from the dehydrating effects of cocktails and late nights…
Alison Lou Celebrated Its 10-Year Anniversary With a Festive Holiday Dinner Party at Mr Chow
Last night, fine jewelry brand Alison Lou celebrated its 10-Year anniversary with a festive holiday cocktail and dinner party at one of Manhattan’s most iconic restaurants, Mr Chow 57th Street. Hosted by creative director and Founder Alison Chemla, the soiree gathered influencers, tastemakers, press, and celebrities, all of whom dazzled in Alison Lou jewels, together to toast the tenure in style.
Inside Manolo Blahnik’s Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar
The holidays in New York City can be a precocious time. Some of us may “work” from home, moving our computer cursor every now and then to appear online, and some of us may sneak away a little early for a happy hour with co-workers, but yesterday’s three-hour-long, mid-day bacchanal saw merrymaking of memorable proportions, all thanks to Manolo Blahnik. “What better to kick off the holiday season than to have a luncheon party? Nobody does it anymore,” the brand’s president and chief of the Americas, Andrew Wright, told Vogue. “There are exciting things afoot for us next year at Manolo Blahnik, but this is about celebrating today and being in the moment.”
Vogue Magazine
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0