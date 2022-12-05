ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Cornerback Demarco Jones Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State may be losing another member of its secondary. Redshirt junior cornerback Demarco Jones is the latest Cowboy to announce he’ll be trying out the transfer portal. Jones came to OSU as a three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa as part of the...
Daily Bullets (Dec. 7): Gundy Appears to Now Be a ‘Portal Guy’

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU landed a commitment from a junior college defensive back on Monday night. • Pokes are currently a three-point underdog to the Wisconsin Badgers in the bowl game. • The Cowboys have been...
Tulsa Transfer Linebacker Justin Wright Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up their first transfer portal commitment of the 2023 cycle Wednesday, and it was a big one. Justin Wright, a 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker from Tulsa, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State after leading the Golden Hurricane in tackles this past season. As a senior in 2022, Wright...
Oklahoma State Wide Receiver Langston Anderson to Enter the Transfer Portal

Another Cowboy receiver has entered the portal. Redshirt junior Langston Anderson on Tuesday announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, joining a growing list of Cowboys looking to play elsewhere next season. Anderson was a four-star prospect and was rated third-highest among OSU’s 2019 signees, but injuries limited his...
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 65-51 Victory against Sam Houston

STILLWATER — The Cowboys beat a Top 10 (NET) team. Oklahoma State thwarted Sam Houston 65-51 on Tuesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here are five thoughts from the game. It’s still early doors in the 2022-23 college basketball season, but the Cowboys have a Quad 1 win on their resume.
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Sam Houston

“It’s not often when you’re at a place like this you get a Quad 1 opportunity in December, but that’s a pretty damn good basketball team. They’re going to win a lot of games. Obviously, they’ve shown they can go in places like this and win. Thankful that our guys stuck with our gameplan and were able to come out with a win that I think will carry them for a while.”
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Sam Houston Win

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team beat Sam Houston 65-51 on Tuesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Moussa Cisse and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to discuss the Cowboys’ first Quad 1 win of the season.
PFB Podcast Ep. 497: A Crazy Portal Monday

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell discuss the transfer portal opening and its impact on Oklahoma State. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As...
