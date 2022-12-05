Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo Steps In As Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’s Last Show Of 2022 After Yeah Yeah Yeahs Pull Out
Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on Dec. 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo will...
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again! On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" I’m so...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are fans, too Every Christmas season, the iconic Rockettes light up Radio City Music Hall's stage in shimmery dresses, rhinestone headpieces, and that classic red lip. But once they've hung up their dancing shoes after a long day performing, they step into something more comfortable. PEOPLE went backstage at the famed New York City theater with four Rockettes currently performing in the Christmas Spectacular, which runs for six weeks this year. While each dancer's post-show ritual differs — some sink into Epsom salt...
Josh Lucas Shares Blunder on Yellowstone Set That Led Son Noah, 10, to Call Him a 'Fool'
Josh Lucas shares son Noah Rev, 10, with ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez Josh Lucas will never forget his experience bringing son Noah Rev to the set of Yellowstone. The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about having his 10-year-old in Montana with him as he filmed the hit show, where he plays the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. "To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the...
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
Gomez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life earlier this year with her documentary My Mind and Me Selena Gomez shows that it's not all glamour behind the scenes. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared a peek into her daily life on TikTok – taking a quick break in a public bathroom to air out her multi-colored wig using a hand dryer. In the short clip, Gomez squats down wearing ripped jeans and an aqua blue top to dry her rainbow bangs. She shakes...
H.E.R. Says Playing Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' 'Helped Me Embrace What Femininity Is to Me'
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on ABC on Dec. 15 For H.E.R., being cast as Belle in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast was not only historical as she's the first Black and Filipino person to do so — but it also taught her a thing or two about who she is deep down. Speaking to PEOPLE in honor of L'Oréal Paris' Women of Worth event in Los Angeles, the R&B singer opened up about her experience playing the book-loving Disney princess in...
Octavia Spencer Jokes That Will Ferrell is 'Not an Adult Elf' but Rather 'One of the Smartest People'
The Oscar-winning actress spoke about working with Ferrell on another Christmas film, Spirited, years after his smash hit Elf, on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Octavia Spencer cannot say enough wonderful things about her pal and Spirited co-star, Will Ferrell. On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Quest for Sleep narrator, 52, shared "I can tell you that Will is definitely not an adult elf," Spencer joked to host Janine Rubenstein, in reference to the actor's previous smash-hit holiday film. She then added that that the SNL alum is...
Sasha McVeigh Celebrates Her Mother's Support in Touching Music Video: 'Without Her, I Wouldn't Be Here'
Sasha McVeigh doesn't know where to start the story about her mom, Linda McVeigh. The British country singer could begin in the late '90s when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 43. Doctors told her an experimental drug was the only hope for saving her life, but she couldn't have more children. She got pregnant with Sasha by accident. Doctors said the baby would be deformed and pressured her to have an abortion.
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
Her pants cost $527, but we know where to buy similar styles for way less In case you haven't heard, skinny jeans are out. Instead, celebrities are opting for more comfortable (and flattering) styles, such as wide-leg, baggy, and straight-leg silhouettes with their jeans and pants. And now, Michelle Obama's latest all-leather look showed us that notoriously skin-tight leather pants are also getting this trendy upgrade. At her The Light We Carry tour at The Fox Theatre last week, the former First Lady took to the stage in...
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged, He Confirms in Sweet Tribute: 'My Gorgeous Fiancée'
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon share a baby son named Arlo Allison Williams is engaged! On Wednesday, the Girls alum, 34, made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the Los Angeles premiere of her new horror comedy M3GAN. In an Instagram post Friday documenting that night out, Dreymon, 39, said he was "so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," confirming they are actually engaged. The Last Kingdom actor wrote alongside photos from the event, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest. I'm so proud of...
Brooke Smith Looks Back at the 'Authentic' Punk Scene as She Releases 'Sunday Matinee'
"Everybody was doing it for themselves — not to get rich, not to get famous, just absolutely doing their own art for themselves," the actress and photographer tells PEOPLE about the time in New York her book captures Before she was Dr. Erica Hahn on Grey's Anatomy, before putting the lotion in the basket in Silence of the Lambs, Brooke Smith was a regular fixture in the 1980s New York hardcore punk music scene. In the 1980s there was a downtown music revolution happening in New York...
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Sweatshirt Featuring All 8 Kids' Names: 'My Special Little People'
Hilaria Baldwin is cherishing a special gift she received as a mom. The author, 38, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Friday where she wears a blue-gray sweatshirt that features the names of all of her children, each stitched on with a different color heart next to their name.
Clayton Echard Has Susie Evans' 'Respect' Thanks to a 'Beautiful' Note That Gave Her Hope They Can Be Friends
The Bachelor alum tells PEOPLE her ex "reached out [with a] beautiful message thanking me for how wonderful the relationship was for him" The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are speaking again. Evans told PEOPLE the exes, both 29, began communicating again after Echard sent her a "beautiful message." For a while, the pair had committed to to maintain some distance. "We kind of agreed that it would be best for him to not be in communication [with me]," Evans explained Thursday evening at Stephen Lovegrove's First...
Josh Lucas Says He's 'Campaigned' Reese Witherspoon for Sweet Home Alabama Sequel, She's 'So Busy'
"I'll be there tomorrow," Josh Lucas said of a potential Sweet Home Alabama sequel Josh Lucas is considering a return to where the skies are so blue. The actor, 51, said he "would love to" star in a sequel to Sweet Home Alabama as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight more than 20 years after he and Reese Witherspoon appeared in the 2002 romantic comedy, and he's event discussed the idea with his former romantic lead. "I've campaigned her. I'm not going to say that she's the problem, but I...
We Tried It: Disney+'s 'National Treasure' Escape Room Experience — with the Cast on Hand to Solve the Clues
Disney+ and PEOPLE are hosting a National Treasure: Edge of History-inspired escape room in L.A. this weekend, and our reporter got to work alongside the show's cast to solve the mystery If you've ever imagined yourself in one of the National Treasure films, trying to find treasure while also preserving priceless historical artifacts, you can make that dream come true this weekend at the Westfield Century City mall in Santa Monica, California. To celebrate the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, the streamer and PEOPLE...
White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson Says She 'Never' Expected Such 'Intense Discourse' About Portia's Outfits
"People are very opinionated about her style," the actress told PEOPLE at the FASHIONPHILE x Fred Segal pop-up event in Los Angeles on Wednesday The only thing more dramatic than The White Lotus' twists and turns this season has been the reaction to star Haley Lu Richardson's on-screen wardrobe. Since the season two premiere of the hit HBO show in October, the actress' character Portia's outfits have spawned countless debates on Reddit and Twitter, with some people crediting Richardson and costume designer Alex Bovaird for perfectly holding...
People
363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0