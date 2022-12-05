ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Authorities ID Remains Of Missing NJ Teen A Half-Century After She Disappeared

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kU9UU_0jYCb0I600
Nancy Carol Fitzgerald Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities have identified the body of a North Jersey girl who was reported missing a half-century ago.

On Easter Sunday 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family. The next day, she disappeared and was never heard from again.

Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died is still unknown.

“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of decades of hard work by a network of individuals whose collective determination and ingenuity proved inexhaustible,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Fitzgerald’s skeletal remains were recovered during a community clean-up event held along Bayside Drive in Atlantic Highlands on Dec. 10, 1988. The remains were thereafter examined by New Jersey State Forensic Anthropologist Donna Fontana, who ultimately concluded that they had belonged to a young white female, between the ages of 15 and 18, who had probably been deceased since sometime around the mid-1970s.

In the 1990s, a DNA profile was obtained from the remains and used for comparison purposes – which were initially unsuccessful.

However, in 2020, MCPO Lt. Andrea Tozzi and Detective Wayne Raynor contacted a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm, Bode Technology, in order to pursue a forensic genealogical review of the case using technology far more advanced than had been previously available. That effort resulted in the identification of a distant relative of the person long known only as “Jane Doe,” a female resident of Georgia.

The relative agreed to an interview, and thereafter agreed to upload DNA from her own mother into a Bode database, which then led to the identification of another lead: a woman living in Pennsylvania, believed to be Jane Doe’s younger sister.

That woman was interviewed in August and also agreed to provide a DNA sample, which last month indicated a 99.9997-percent probability of an immediate familial match to Jane Doe. Dr. Lauren Thoma, Deputy Medical Examiner with the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, then reviewed the new information and made an official identification of the remains as belonging to Nancy Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s known surviving relatives were subsequently notified, with transfer of her remains to them for burial now pending.

“While we are certainly encouraged that the identification was made, solving a 50-year-old mystery, this is ultimately a puzzle that will remain unfinished until we locate the final missing piece: the circumstances behind Nancy’s death,” Santiago said. “To that end, we are urging anyone who may have any information about this matter whatsoever to come forward and tell us what they know.

"Ms. Fitzgerald’s peers would all likely be in their 60s today, so we firmly believe that it is not too late to determine what happened to her and why – and, if possible, to hold any living person who may be responsible accountable for it," Santiago said.

Fitzgerald’s family was living in a home on Mohr Avenue in Bloomfield (Essex County) at the time of her disappearance, having moved there from a home on Crown Street in Bloomfield about three years earlier.

She is known to have attended Bloomfield’s Berkeley Elementary School and North Junior High School (today Bloomfield Middle School).

Anyone with information about Fitzgerald is urged to contact MCPO Detective Raynor at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Lt. Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Victim Killed In Lindenwold Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash; Tesla, Pickup Sought

Police have identified the pedestrian killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Camden County crash as a 53-year-old man. Dal B. Baruwal of Somerdale was struck by a vehicle, possibly a Tesla, on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike in Lindenwold around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy