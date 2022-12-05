Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Identical twins win $1.5m payout after being wrongly accused of cheating
Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham have been awarded a $1.5m payout after clearing their names six years after being accused of cheating in college tests.The sisters were attending the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in 2016 when the accusations were first made.Now, in a defamation case brought against MUSC, a jury decided in favour of the Binghams and awarded the damages as compensation for the torment they faced.The saga began in May 2016 when the twins, daughters of former South Carolina Republican state Representative Kenny Bingham, were assigned seats at the same table during an exam, Kellie...
Twins Sisters Accused Of Cheating In Med School Win Defamation Case, Go To Law School Instead
Sisters Kayla and Kellie Bingham are more than just identical twins, they are best friends. Growing up, they shared a dream of becoming doctors and helping people. After college, they devoted hours to studying and passing their MCATs, and both were accepted to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
Ex-Police Officer Sentenced to More Than 200 Years for Raping Black Women
A former Oklahoma police officer convicted of raping multiple Black women has been sentenced to 263 consecutive years in prison. Last month, Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 rape and sexual assault charges. A judge issued his sentence earlier this week. The 29-year-old’s attorneys filed a motion...
Gabby Petito's parents win lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge has awarded Gabby Petito's parents $3 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito, who investigators say killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer. Laundrie later took his own life. Petito's mother and father claimed the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found, and did not say anything.
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
BET
Black University Of Kentucky Student Says White Student Who Attacked Her Has Not Apologized
Sophia Rosing, a University of Kentucky student whose shocking attack in which she physically struck and hurled racial slurs at a Black student went viral, has never apologized to the victim of her racist savagery. Kylah Spring told CBS Mornings about not receiving an apology, "It hurts but I'm not...
Upworthy
1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class
Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say
An Iowa school didn't protect a Black middle school student from racial harassment. The post Black Iowa Student Racially Harassed, School District Created ‘Hostile Environment,’ Feds Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Gabby Petito's parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in an ongoing lawsuit
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie.
UT suspends orthopedic surgery department chairman
The University of Toledo has suspended the chairman of its medical school’s orthopedic surgery department. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim, also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences, was placed on paid administrative leave Friday “pending an investigation” but remains employed by UT, according to a university statement. “The university will decline further comment on this personnel matter,” spokesman Meghan Cunningham said in that statement. Dr. Ebraheim has been at the former Medical College of Ohio since 1985. He will not be available to consult with patients during his suspension, said Meghan Cunningham, a university spokesman.
WDEF
Federal Lawsuit Filed Against CSAS and Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District Court of Tennessee against administrators at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) and the Hamilton County School Board. The plaintiffs of the lawsuit claim that they failed to protect a young female student from...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
‘If Rams took care of Rams, this wouldn’t happen on college campuses’: A survivor’s experience with the Title IX justice system
Editor’s Note: Trigger warning: This story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault. All names have been changed. Belle Simonds considered herself a normal 18-year-old first-year student at Colorado State University in fall 2021. Ad. Simonds, a self-described animal lover from California, is a zoology major. She worked at a...
