Columbia, SC

The Independent

Identical twins win $1.5m payout after being wrongly accused of cheating

Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham have been awarded a $1.5m payout after clearing their names six years after being accused of cheating in college tests.The sisters were attending the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in 2016 when the accusations were first made.Now, in a defamation case brought against MUSC, a jury decided in favour of the Binghams and awarded the damages as compensation for the torment they faced.The saga began in May 2016 when the twins, daughters of former South Carolina Republican state Representative Kenny Bingham, were assigned seats at the same table during an exam, Kellie...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS New York

Gabby Petito's parents win lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge has awarded Gabby Petito's parents $3 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito, who investigators say killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer. Laundrie later took his own life. Petito's mother and father claimed the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found, and did not say anything. 
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
The Blade

UT suspends orthopedic surgery department chairman

The University of Toledo has suspended the chairman of its medical school’s orthopedic surgery department. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim, also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences, was placed on paid administrative leave Friday “pending an investigation” but remains employed by UT, according to a university statement. “The university will decline further comment on this personnel matter,” spokesman Meghan Cunningham said in that statement. Dr. Ebraheim has been at the former Medical College of Ohio since 1985. He will not be available to consult with patients during his suspension, said Meghan Cunningham, a university spokesman.
TOLEDO, OH
WDEF

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against CSAS and Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District Court of Tennessee against administrators at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) and the Hamilton County School Board. The plaintiffs of the lawsuit claim that they failed to protect a young female student from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘If Rams took care of Rams, this wouldn’t happen on college campuses’: A survivor’s experience with the Title IX justice system

Editor’s Note: Trigger warning: This story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault. All names have been changed. Belle Simonds considered herself a normal 18-year-old first-year student at Colorado State University in fall 2021. Ad. Simonds, a self-described animal lover from California, is a zoology major. She worked at a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
