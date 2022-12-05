Former North Jersey Athlete Flynn Brown, 22, Killed In Mississippi Shooting

Former North Jersey athlete Flynn Brown was killed in a Mississippi shooting, several news reports say. He was 22.

Brown was a 2019 graduate of Mount Olive High School, where he played football before continuing his promising athletic career at Jackson State University, a tribute from a local sports page said.

MOUNT OLIVE STRONG . We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a beloved member of the Mount Olive football... Posted by Morris Sussex Sports on Saturday, December 3, 2022

While the investigation is ongoing, a suspect — Randall Smith, a 20-year-old JSU freshman, was charged with murder and held without bond after Brown's body was found in a vehicle on campus around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, according to WAPT.

“The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

MOHS Head Football Coach Brian O’Connor also shared a touching Twitter tribute:

“It is with a heavy heart that I am sad to say the Mt Olive community and football family have lost one of their own,” O’Connor tweeted. “Thoughts and prayers to the Brown family.”