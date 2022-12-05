Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
via.news
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 20.74% in 10 sessions from $1.35 at 2022-11-25, to $1.07 at 13:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
via.news
MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
USD/EUR Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.966% up from its 52-week low and 9.559% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,955.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1500, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589331.21. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 4.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 8 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.345% up from its 52-week low and 9.244% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Celsius Holdings And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Celsius Holdings (CELH), Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT), QIWI plc (QIWI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Sabre Corporation Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) jumped by a staggering 28.07% in 21 sessions from $4.81 at 2022-11-08, to $6.16 at 12:56 EST on Thursday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.96% to $11,063.39, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...
via.news
CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.67. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.74% up from its 52-week low and 41.78% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
via.news
Weibo Stock 14.6% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Weibo (WB) jumping 14.6% to $17.74 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00. Weibo’s last close was $15.48, 57.6% under its 52-week high of $36.51. About Weibo. Through its subsidiaries, Weibo Corporation operates as a social platform that allows...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $1.72 to $1.25 at 14:35 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
BHP Billiton Limited, SLM Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), SLM Corporation (SLMBP), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) 63.38 1.48% 12.72% 2022-12-08 15:51:27. 2 SLM Corporation (SLMBP) 57.55...
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Zai Lab And Celsius Holdings
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
Comments / 0