WCSD expected to pick trustee to replace Angie Taylor on Tuesday. Meet the finalists

It’s down to three candidates to replace Angie Taylor on the Washoe County School District board.

The finalists, who either had children in district schools or still do, will be interviewed by trustees during a special meeting Tuesday.

The chosen candidate, expected to be picked at the 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday, will represent District E, an area that includes northwest Reno schools Westergard, Elmcrest and Melton elementary schools, Clayton and Billinghurst middle schools and McQueen High.

Taylor resigned after she was elected to the Nevada Assembly. State laws prevent a person from holding two elected positions simultaneously. Of the current board, all but two started their school board careers as appointed trustees. Trustees Adam Mayberry, Joe Rodriguez and Beth Smith were all appointed trustees following three resignations last year. All three won races in November for the four-year post.

The front runner, who received the most votes from trustees after applying and making as statement, was Alex Woodley.

His daughter is a graduate of the district’s Truckee Meadows Community High School, a specialized district program where high school students take college courses and receive an associate degree while in high school.

Woodley, a city of Reno employee, was raised by his grandmother in a one-bedroom apartment. He attended schools where most classmates survived on welfare.

In his application, he said education was the most significant contributor to his success in life.

“I was projected to follow a path similar to many who previously lived in my environment,” he said in his application.

Five of the six board members picked Woodley, the city of Reno’s parking and code enforcement director, as their top choice.

"I believe I can help to ensure no kid is left behind," Woodley told the board.

Meghan Beyer, an employee of the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and librarian Kellie Crosby-Sturtz also moved forward for interviews at the next board meeting.

Beyer, who has three children, two in public schools and one in a private school, said she makes education a priority in her home. She said she wants to do more to help teachers who have been tasked with being parents, disciplinarians, psychiatrists and counselors.

“I am committed to creating an atmosphere where teachers can be teachers,” she said in her application.

Crosby-Sturtz said in her application that her experience watching her two sons, both graduates of McQueen High School, made her want to be a trustee.

“Their phenomenal experiences with their teachers and their learning," she said, "is something I want for all the children in our district.”

Each trustee is expected to ask one question of each candidate and then take a vote.

