Arizona State

via.news

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Uniti Group (UNIT), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

John Hancock Investors Trust, MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI), MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD), PetMed Express (PETS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) 12.97 -0.46% 10.12% 2022-11-22 01:07:07. 2 MainStay DefinedTerm...
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
via.news

EBay Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 13:58 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0% to $0.00, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. eBay’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Zai Lab And Celsius Holdings

(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news

Coinbase Stock Drops 9% So Far On Tuesday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) slid 9.04% to $41.84 at 14:38 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news

Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Redfin Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 9.22% to $5.02 at 14:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.

