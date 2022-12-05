Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
AZZ Incorporated And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – AZZ Incorporated (AZZ), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), Enova International (ENVA) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Uniti Group (UNIT), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Douglas Emmett, Bank Of America, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Douglas Emmett (DEI), Bank of America (BAC), Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Douglas Emmett (DEI) 16.57 1.91% 6.76% 2022-11-20 16:17:09. 2 Bank of America (BAC) 33.01 -4.24% 2.45% 2022-12-06...
via.news
BHP Billiton Limited, SLM Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), SLM Corporation (SLMBP), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) 63.38 1.48% 12.72% 2022-12-08 15:51:27. 2 SLM Corporation (SLMBP) 57.55...
via.news
John Hancock Investors Trust, MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI), MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD), PetMed Express (PETS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) 12.97 -0.46% 10.12% 2022-11-22 01:07:07. 2 MainStay DefinedTerm...
via.news
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Oxford Square Capital Corp., Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) 5.77 -1.03% 20.27% 2022-12-07 09:06:08. 2 Oxford Square Capital Corp....
via.news
MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
via.news
EBay Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 13:58 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0% to $0.00, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. eBay’s...
via.news
Transocean And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Transocean, Xerox Corporation, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
FAT Brands And JD.com On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are FAT Brands, Aspen Group, and Live Nation Entertainment. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Zai Lab And Celsius Holdings
(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news
Coinbase Stock Drops 9% So Far On Tuesday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) slid 9.04% to $41.84 at 14:38 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
MongoDB And Yield10 Bioscience On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are MongoDB, SCWorx Corp., and Hecla Mining. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 MongoDB (MDB) 177.98...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Credit Suisse Group, Marathon, and Smith & Wesson. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
via.news
Redfin Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 9.22% to $5.02 at 14:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.
Comments / 0