Texas State

via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.92. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.686% up from its 52-week low and 2.991% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 4.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 8 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.345% up from its 52-week low and 9.244% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news

Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.88. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 48330, 99.99% below its average volume of 15743413774.05. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,625.33. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 149261488, 95.29% below its average volume of 3175559782.93. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.67. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.74% up from its 52-week low and 41.78% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW), Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW)...
INDIANA STATE
via.news

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Uniti Group (UNIT), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
WISCONSIN STATE

