Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.6% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,607.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 289947066, 90.85% below its average volume of 3171042919.06. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
Transocean Already 6% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 6.54% up. Transocean’s last close was $3.67, 33.99% below its 52-week high of $5.56. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) sliding 4.92% to $3.67. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79,...
CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...

