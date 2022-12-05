Read full article on original website
Related
Cocoa Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Friday, 9 December, Cocoa (CC) is $2,567.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 3963, 99.97% below its average volume of 16880425.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
Corn Futures Down By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.14% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:54 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Corn (ZC) is $643.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 2074, 97.84% below its average volume of 96083.78. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.92. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.686% up from its 52-week low and 2.991% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
EUR/GBP Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.498% up from its 52-week low and 7.178% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 20.74% in 10 sessions from $1.35 at 2022-11-25, to $1.07 at 13:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
DouYu Stock Impressive Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 15.27% to $1.51 on Friday while NASDAQ dropped 0.7% to $11,004.62. DouYu’s last close was $1.31, 53.05% under its 52-week high of $2.79. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), Red River Bancshares (RRBI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout...
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), MasTec (MTZ), Halliburton Company (HAL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Newtek Business Services Corp., Universal Corporation, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Universal Corporation (UVV), BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 17.59 -1.68% 15.37% 2022-11-28 17:14:09. 2 Universal Corporation (UVV)...
Credit Suisse Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% up. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.32, 68.59% below its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) rising 4.73% to...
