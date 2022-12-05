Read full article on original website
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,955.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1500, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589331.21. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,961.44. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 281262849, 87.45% below its average volume of 2241938695.24. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
NYSE Composite Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 3.02% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,291.05. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.25% up from its 52-week low and 8.58% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
AMC Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 28.76% in 10 sessions from $8.17 at 2022-12-02, to $5.82 at 14:42 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.15% to $15,377.46, following the last session’s upward trend. AMC’s...
via.news
EUR/GBP Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.498% up from its 52-week low and 7.178% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news
Li Auto Stock Up Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) rose by a staggering 27.01% in 10 sessions from $16.81 at 2022-11-25, to $21.35 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend. Li Auto’s...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 20.74% in 10 sessions from $1.35 at 2022-11-25, to $1.07 at 13:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $4.30, 63.03% under its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) rising 0.7% to...
via.news
DouYu Stock Impressive Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 15.27% to $1.51 on Friday while NASDAQ dropped 0.7% to $11,004.62. DouYu’s last close was $1.31, 53.05% under its 52-week high of $2.79. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Credit Suisse Group, Marathon, and Smith & Wesson. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout...
via.news
Newtek Business Services Corp., Universal Corporation, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Universal Corporation (UVV), BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 17.59 -1.68% 15.37% 2022-11-28 17:14:09. 2 Universal Corporation (UVV)...
via.news
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
via.news
Generac Holdlings And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Generac Holdlings (GNRC), First Savings Financial Group (FSFG), The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
via.news
MFA Financial, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – MFA Financial (MFA), Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSEP), First Trust Intermediate Duration (FPF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 MFA Financial (MFA) 11.30 -1.31% 15.77% 2022-12-10 04:17:13. 2 Chicken Soup for...
