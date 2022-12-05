Read full article on original website
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 15.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $72.01. Historically, the price of crude oil has fluctuated due to external events. For instance, Hurricanes can have an impact on prices. The price of oil is also influenced by political instability.
via.news
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.92. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.686% up from its 52-week low and 2.991% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:10 EST on Thursday, 8 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.13% up from its 52-week low and 4.956% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
