via.news

EUR/GBP Down Momentum With A 1% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.61% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.498% up from its 52-week low and 7.178% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.67. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.74% up from its 52-week low and 41.78% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.88. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 48330, 99.99% below its average volume of 15743413774.05. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,625.33. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 149261488, 95.29% below its average volume of 3175559782.93. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news

CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
via.news

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
via.news

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news

Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Tattooed Chef Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $1.72 to $1.25 at 14:35 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
AFP

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together. This saw prices for a single bulb rise to more than 100 times the average annual income at the time before the bubble burst in 1637, causing banks to fail and people to lose their life savings.
via.news

Sabre Corporation Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) jumped by a staggering 28.07% in 21 sessions from $4.81 at 2022-11-08, to $6.16 at 12:56 EST on Thursday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.96% to $11,063.39, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news

Silver Futures Jumps By 9% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 9.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Silver (SI) is $23.28. Silver price analysis: xag/usd builds cushion around 20-ema at $22.60. The flipside is that Silver prices will fall sharply if it surrenders its 200-EMA...

