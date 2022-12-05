ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Amendment 1 passes as Illinois board approves certifies midterm election

By By Greg Bishop | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oe8JO_0jYCaNcB00

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ midterm general election has been certified, as has the amendment to the state’s constitution prohibiting local and state regulations on what can be collectively bargained.

The Illinois State Board of Elections Monday approved the official canvas of vote totals from the Nov. 8 election. More than 4.1 million people cast ballots with a voter turnout of just over 51%. That’s the fourth lowest midterm turnout in the past 40 years, the board said.

The proposed labor amendment to Illinois’ constitution codifying collective bargaining also passed. Final numbers show 58.72% of those voting on the question approved, falling short of the 60% needed. But, the question did pass, getting 53.42% of all votes cast in the election.

The language of the question adds a new section to Illinois’ Bill of Rights to “guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wage, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work.”

Sponsor of the question state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, told The Center Square last week in anticipation of the affirmative outcome that it’s a win for labor.

“I think we can finally have an opportunity to turn the page and move forward and acknowledge that we believe in workers’ rights, we believe in their ability to collectively bargain over their wages, their working conditions, their benefits,” Villivalam said.

The workers’ rights case Janus v. AFSCME from Illinois involving a state worker challenging forced dues to a union as a condition of employment was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. The court prohibited forced unionization for public sector employees.

In previous years, other states have opted to become right-to-work states where workers have a right to not be forced into a union as a condition of employment. Villivalam said passage of Amendment 1 in Illinois lays that debate to rest.

“We’ve had robust discussions about right-to-work zones and banning right to work. I think those issues are now put to bed with the voters having spoken,” he said.

Opponents of the measure warned the change will cause increased labor costs for local units of government, leading to tax increases.

Illinois Policy staff attorney Mailee Smith said the amendment puts local governments in a difficult spot when negotiating with labor unions. She said local police unions can now negotiate things that run contrary to state law, like police regulations found in the SAFE-T Act.

“That doesn’t have to be done legislatively, that can be done with a collective bargaining agreement and that collective bargaining agreement basically trumps state law,” she said.

The final election tally also shows Democrats sweeping all statewide offices.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth got nearly 2.33 million votes, winning that race with 56.8% of the vote. Gov. J.B. Pritzker won reelection with 2.25 million votes, or 54.9%. Attorney General Kwame Raoul got 2.21 million votes, winning that three-way race with 54.35% of the vote. In the open secretary of state seat, Alexi Giannoulias garnered 2.22 million votes with 54.28% in that race. Treasurer Michael Frerichs won reelection with 2.2 million, or 54.29% of the vote.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza was the largest vote getter of statewide officeholders, winning reelection with more than 2.33 million votes, or 57.08% of the vote.

Other statistics certified by the state elections board Monday showed more than 39% of the ballots cast were before election day, with about 18% by mail and 21% early and in person.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner's Identification card. The measure would...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana voters to vote Saturday on three constitutional amendments

(The Center Square) — Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday to weigh in on three proposed constitutional amendments. The Dec. 10 election will feature proposals to prohibit voting for people who aren’t U.S. citizens, require Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Civil Service Commission and require Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Police Commission. The Louisiana Constitution currently requires voters to be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGN Radio

New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday

(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months. “It’s important...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Virginia will enter next session with money surplus

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms

(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper. She vowed the change...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions

(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A measure doing that was filed last week. State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, filed House Bill 5855 that would ban future sales of semi-automatic...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: $1.8 billion for unemployment debt; RTA eyes tax and fee hikes

Plan approves $1.8 billion for unemployment debt A new Illinois law aims to spend $1.8 billion on the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. An unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan, with $1.3 billion paying off a federal loan to Illinois. Unemployment spiked in 2020 when the government shut down businesses during the pandemic. The legislation signed Thursday, negotiated between business, labor and lawmakers, also puts an additional $450...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year

Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party sparks criticism, speculation

(The Center Square) – Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic party to be an Independent sparked a flurry of speculation Friday about what this could mean for the Democrats’ Senate majority and the future of the party itself. After U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia bested Herschel Walker earlier this week, Democrats were left with a 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, when including independents who caucus with the major political parties. That gave them breathing room after navigating...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy