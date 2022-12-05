Indiana groups get $414,000 in federal grants to advance specialty crops production

(The Center Square) — Four Hoosier organizations have received a total of $414,000 in federal grants for the advancement of specialty crops in Indiana, the state Dept. of Agriculture announced Monday.

Funds were provided by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which distributed $72.9 million to 55 states, territories and the District of Columbia this year.

The purpose of the program is to support farmers growing specialty crops, which include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops, with an overall goal of ensuring the supply of affordable, nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other crops to the public.

Grant funds may be used for crop research, education or market development.

“Agriculture is big business in Indiana and encompasses more than traditional row crops and livestock,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as the state’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in a statement. “Indiana is home to a robust specialty crop industry that is a critical piece of our agricultural economy. I look forward to seeing the good work these projects accomplish.”

In this round of funding, the city of Indianapolis received $129,846 for Seed to Store, a farm to retail program to build connections between minority-led urban farms and small businesses in Indianapolis and Marion County.

At Ease Orchard of Wilkinson was awarded $69,335 to develop a statewide education plan using a Bee Demonstration Trailer, which will include live bees in an enclosed demo box, hive and harvesting equipment and demonstrations of honey harvesting and other beekeeping techniques.

Also, Green Bridge Growers of Mishawaka was granted $87,414 to increase demand for locally grown produce through a Farm to Early Care and Education program, which aims promote healthy eating practices in young children and their caregivers.

Purdue University received $127,457 to improve profitability and sustainability of multiyear plasticulture strawberry production, a method by which strawberries are grown in raised beds covered in plastic.

Recipients of the block grants may be for-profit or nonprofit organizations, governments or public or private learning institutions. Grants can be requested for projects spanning up to three years. Projects must benefit the crop industry as a whole rather than a single product, individual or organization.

“USDA applauds Indiana’s continued commitment to supporting our nation’s producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said in a statement. “The projects funded will foster innovative research and new market opportunities within the specialty crop sector, while furthering USDA’s goals of creating a more fair and equitable food system and supporting local and regional producers.”