ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Brandtjen running, primary set for open state Senate seat

By Benjamin Yount / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300c4A_0jYCaHJp00

(The Center Square) – There will be a Republican-vs.-Republican race for the open state Senate seat in the Milwaukee suburbs.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said she is jumping into the race to replace Alberta Darling.

“After long hours of consulting with my family, friends and countless political allies, I have decided that the best place for me to continue to represent the people of Wisconsin would be in the 8th Senate District,” Brandtjen said in a statement.

Darling announced her retirement about two weeks ago. She’s served the area that includes parts of northern Milwaukee County, southern Washington County, and northern Waukesha County for more than 30 years.

Brandtjen is currently the state representative for a third of Darling’s 8th Senate District. She will face the other Republican in Darling’s district, Rep. Dan Knodl. Knodl announced his campaign for the state senate last week.

Brandtjen is on the outs with leadership in the Assembly.

She was disinvited from the Assembly Republican caucus, and is widely expected to lose her committee chairmen position when lawmakers return for a new session in Madison in January.

Brandtjen became a very vocal critic of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos during the investigations into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

Brandtjen went on to support Vos’ primary opponent Adam Steen.

Brandtjen talked-up her conservative bona fides in her campaign announcement.

“I can guarantee that I will continue to fight for the principles that every American shares. No one has fought harder for Life, Second Amendment rights, keeping your family safe and allowing every family to send their children to a great school,” she added.

Gov. Evers on Friday set the dates for the special election to replace Darling. They fall on the same dates as the previously scheduled spring election. That means the primary will be February 21, and Election Day will be April 4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Michigan residents win injunction against mayor, free to speak as they wish

(The Center Square) – Residents shouted down by a Michigan mayor during public comment in a Sept. 6 meeting have won a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit allowing them to speak freely. Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens had claimed that residents’ criticism of her was akin to “assaulting” her. Video from the meeting shows Owens repeatedly interrupting and silencing constituents at the podium expressing support for Councilman Harvey Curley, who has been involved in an ongoing dispute with Owens. ...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Center Square

Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner's Identification card. The measure would...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Arizona senator leaves Democratic Party, declares to be independent

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she’s left the Democratic Party and will be unaffiliated with either major political party. Arizonans woke up to the news from an overnight Twitter post that began with her hailing how great it is to wake up in the state. It was a companion piece to an exclusive op-ed penned for the Arizona Republic newspaper. She vowed the change...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Noem wants review of state holdings for possible security threats

(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she wants to make sure the state is not investing in companies that pose a threat to national security. She is asking the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the companies that have received state funds. “South Dakotans deserve to know if their taxpayer dollars are being invested to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Noem said. “The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party sparks criticism, speculation

(The Center Square) – Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic party to be an Independent sparked a flurry of speculation Friday about what this could mean for the Democrats’ Senate majority and the future of the party itself. After U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia bested Herschel Walker earlier this week, Democrats were left with a 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, when including independents who caucus with the major political parties. That gave them breathing room after navigating...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Seattle City Council officially supports universal health care in Washington

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that supports universal healthcare throughout the state of Washington. The resolution, sponsored by City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, states that the failure to pass healthcare legislatures beyond the city and county level has spurred more actions from Seattle and King County governments to improve the declining health care system at a local level.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Election issues debated in Ohio House committee

(The Center Square) – As the Ohio General Assembly’s lame duck session nears an end, two pieces of legislation that impact voters continue to move. A bill that would repeal one regulation and a resolution that changes the way citizens can alter the state’s constitution both appeared before the House Government Oversight Committee on Thursday. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who pushed for House Joint Resolution 6 that would require...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

$200M supplemental fails in Michigan's lame-duck session

(The Center Square) – The Michigan lame-duck session ended without passing a $200 million supplemental package of incentives as Democratic lawmakers prepare to take majorities in January. Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, said the deal that deteriorated included spending $200 million on the business incentive fund, known as the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund. Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, said the deal would have brought $200 million to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy