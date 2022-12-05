ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.84% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.36. As the focus shifts from ECB speech to laragde, Eur/jpy drops below 143.40. The EUR/JPY pair is displaying a lackluster performance in early Asia...
NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 4.43% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:09 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,497.39. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 842815315, 73.89% below its average volume of 3229063104.19. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
Platinum Futures Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,014.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17600, 99.99% below its average volume of 12432749143.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.
HANG SENG INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.25% for the last session’s close. At 03:08 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,810.02. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.05% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19,202.90 and 3.88% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19,569.70.
Groupon Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 15.56% in 5 sessions from $8.72 at -15.56, to $7.36 at 14:57 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 2.21% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, Lumber (LBS) is $420.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 48, 99.99% below its average volume of 21677409.92. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
John Hancock Investors Trust, MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI), MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD), PetMed Express (PETS) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) 12.97 -0.46% 10.12% 2022-11-22 01:07:07. 2 MainStay DefinedTerm...
