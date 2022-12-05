Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
via.news
CBOE Slides By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 17.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.75. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Kodak Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 30.72% in 21 sessions from $5.73 to $3.97 at 19:36 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.95% to $15,328.44, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kodak’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CNH Falls By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.98. Analysis of the usd/cnh prices: Further downside to sub-6.9000 seems compelling. USD/CNH is still bearish above 6.8940. The 50% Fibonacci Retracement Level of the...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Nio has investors expecting a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter.
Near Its 52-Week Low, Is This Exciting Growth Stock a Buy Before 2022 Ends?
Profitable, growing, and future-driven, The Trade Desk's future looks tremendous.
via.news
CBOE Rises By 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.02% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.00. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.22% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.78 and 3.33% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
via.news
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
via.news
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,453.46. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.62% up from its 52-week low and 7.61% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
via.news
Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
Comments / 0