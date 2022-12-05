Would-Be Banksy Thieves Caught in Ukraine
Eight thieves who removed a Banksy graffiti work, one of seven that the artist made in Ukraine in November, from a wall on the outskirts of Kyiv have been apprehended by the Ukrainian authorities, The Art Newspaper reports . The spray-painted work on a war-damaged wall in Hostomel depicted a woman in a dressing gown sporting a gas mask and holding a fire extinguisher. After cutting the painting out of the wall, the perpetrators “tried to transport it with the help of wooden boards and polyethylene, but were exposed by the police and security forces,” Kyiv police department chief Andrey Nebitov said .
