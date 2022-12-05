Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,955.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1500, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589331.21. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Cocoa Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Friday, 9 December, Cocoa (CC) is $2,567.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 3963, 99.97% below its average volume of 16880425.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
USD/CHF Down By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 4.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Saturday, 10 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.783% up from its 52-week low and 7.904% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
S&P 500 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,961.44. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 281262849, 87.45% below its average volume of 2241938695.24. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Li Auto Stock Up Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) rose by a staggering 27.01% in 10 sessions from $16.81 at 2022-11-25, to $21.35 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend. Li Auto’s...
Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Plug Power Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell by a staggering 15.24% in 5 sessions from $15.79 at -15.24, to $13.38 at 13:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend. Plug Power’s...
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
DouYu Stock Impressive Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 15.27% to $1.51 on Friday while NASDAQ dropped 0.7% to $11,004.62. DouYu’s last close was $1.31, 53.05% under its 52-week high of $2.79. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
