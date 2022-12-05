History is a powerful commodity for an automaker, but also a dangerous one. The line between reverential and pastiche is often fuzzy, and the list of retro-themed products that fell on the wrong side of it is long and ignominious. Who can recall Volkswagen’s front-wheel-drive New Beetle without wincing? The risks for a supercar maker are greater still, and never more so than when dealing with a car as utterly famous as the Lamborghini Countach. The original was a sensation when it debuted in 1974, Marcello Gandini’s wedge-shaped design impressing every bit as much as the performance of the hand-built V-12...

