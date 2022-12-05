Read full article on original website
First Drive: Lamborghini’s Savage New 802 HP Countach Would Leave the ’80s Original in the Dust
History is a powerful commodity for an automaker, but also a dangerous one. The line between reverential and pastiche is often fuzzy, and the list of retro-themed products that fell on the wrong side of it is long and ignominious. Who can recall Volkswagen’s front-wheel-drive New Beetle without wincing? The risks for a supercar maker are greater still, and never more so than when dealing with a car as utterly famous as the Lamborghini Countach. The original was a sensation when it debuted in 1974, Marcello Gandini’s wedge-shaped design impressing every bit as much as the performance of the hand-built V-12...
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
695-HP Maserati MC20 Gets Gold Exhaust And Big Rims For Essen Motor Show
In Germany, the annual Essen Motor Show is currently taking place, celebrating some of the best the aftermarket tuning scene has to offer. Edo Competition Motorsport is present with a lightly modified Maserati MC20 supercar on display. As Edo says, "the MC20 has an extremely harmonious design and does not...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG unleashes GT2 race car
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is soon to be redesigned, but the current generation of the V-8 sports car still has plenty of life left in it. AMG on Thursday revealed a new GT2 racing version of the GT that will be made available to customer teams in time for the 2023 motorsports season.
