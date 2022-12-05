A major company that runs testing sites and medical laboratories across the country will take over much of Northern Light Health’s lab services operation next spring. Under the arrangement, Quest Diagnostics will manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital laboratories as well as the laboratory at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer. Northern Light employees working in the labs will become Quest Diagnostics employees, and no one is being laid off, according to Northern Light spokesperson Suzanne Spruce.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO