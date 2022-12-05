Read full article on original website
NXT Returning To The Road With PLE’s Beginning With Vengeance Day In
For a long time now, the home of NXT has been the Performance Center, since the start of the pandemic. This included even the Premium Live Events for the brand as well. According to a report by WrestleVotes, the “Vengeance Day” Premium Live Event will take place in Charlotte, NC. It was further noted that from that event, WWE NXT will be back on the road going forward.
Location For Special WWE Indian Live Event In January Revealed
As previously reported, the upcoming WWE live event in India will be taking place on January 18th. Naturally, a lot of fans in India are now looking for to it, as the event will feature quite a few Indian talent as well. According to PWInsider, the event will be held...
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 12/9/22
AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The event will feature Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, which will kick off the show and two championship matches will also be featured. If you don’t want to see spoilers, do not read any further. You’ve been warned. Credit to Kayden Lee of Fightful Overbooked for the spoilers.
Brock Lesnar Was “Tired Of Being Broke” Before Signing With WWE
Jim Ross was the head of Talent and Relations in WWE for a very long time. During his tenure there, many WWE Superstars joined WWE’s developmental ground – Ohio Valley Wrestling. This included The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked...
Tony Khan Addresses AEW Rampage’s Drop In Viewership
As previously reported, the December 2nd episode of AEW Rampage brought in 361,000 viewers, with a .08 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was a shocking new low for the show in the ratings. While speaking during a media call to hype up ROH Final Battle, AEW President Tony...
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
This Week’s RAW Sees A Further Drop In Viewership While Key Demo Slightly Rises
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports WWE Raw on December 5 averaged 1.536 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.668 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from 0.40 demo rating last Monday.
WWE Looking To Hire “Seasoned” Television Producer
The company is currently looking for a new producer and has included a very interesting set of qualifications. After all, a producer’s role is not something just anyone could do. According to the job posting, WWE is searching for a producer with a plethora of specialized experience, including a...
William Regal Asked Tony Khan Not To Pick Up The Option On His AEW Contract
William Regal personally asked AEW not to pick up the option on his contract. Earlier today, Tony Khan held his Ring Of Honor Final Battle media call. He had promised beforehand to address William Regal’s status and that he did. During the call, Tony was asked several times about Regal’s status and how his contract worked. During his explanation, Tony would divulge that Regal had personally asked Megha Parekh, who is AEW’s chief legal officer, not to pick up the option on his contract with AEW as he wanted to return to WWE to work with his son.
Spoiler: UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage
Before you read any further, you’ve been warned. Tonight at the AEW Rampage Tapings, Orange Cassidy was set to defend his All-Atlantic Championship against a mystery opponent picked by Kip Sabian. The mystery opponent is Trent Seven. The former WWE NXT U.K. Star was released by the company when NXT U.K. closed down and he’s been working various independent shows in the U.K. Now, he’s debuted for AEW. It was also noted that Trent Seven did have the Mustache Mountain graphics for his entrance video.
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Trends Downwards While Key Demo Rises
The numbers are in for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show. The show posted a 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.26 rating that the show posted last week.
This Week’s NXT Viewership Lowest Since May
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of WWE NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, the December 6th episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 534,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was NXT’s lowest total viewership since May 31st, 2022. The November...
Flip Gordon Reveals Who He Credits For His ROH Popularity
Flip Gordon is giving credit. Flip Gordon signed to Ring Of Honor back in 2017. Soon after, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH’s most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming popular among Ring Of Honor fans. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Flip recalled that time period and gave credit to both The Elite and Bully Ray for helping him reach a high level of popularity.
Why Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Missed Monday Night RAW
Roman Reigns was missing from this week’s RAW, as was Paul Heyman. According to a report by PW Insider, Roman Reigns was in Los Angeles with his special council Paul Heyman during the show. Interestingly enough, Reigns’ trip coincided with a trip by The Rock to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where his wife Lauren Hashian sang the National Anthem before a Football game.
Tony Khan Reveals That His Mother Has Had Two Strokes This Year
Tony Khan mentioned during the ROH media call that after the All Out pay-per-view, his mother suffered a stroke coming out of the event. That was a horrible time for the family on top of the issues within AEW. To make things more complicated, a few weeks after the episode, his mother had another stroke in October. Khan did not reportedly mention how his mother doing in the media call about her recovery from the second stroke.
Josh Alexander Reveals AEW Was On The Table, Explains Why He Stayed With IMPACT Wrestling
Josh Alexander is sticking with IMPACT. Josh Alexander has quickly rose to fame in IMPACT Wrestling as a singles star. After his former partner, Ethan Page, went over to AEW, Josh has been crushing it in singles competition and has even become the World Champion in IMPACT Wrestling. Now, Josh is talking to Chris Van Vliet, explaining why he did not go to AEW with his former tag team partner.
The Rock Gets Called Out By Joe Rogan For Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
In recent news, social media sensation “The Liver King” was outed as a steroid user after previously claiming he was not. Now, UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has spoke on this and come out with a bold claim that he believes The Rock is also not clean. This is what he had to say.
AEW Heading To Winnipeg, MB In March For Tuesday Night Dynamite
Hey Canada, AEW is coming back. AEW did their first trip to Canada this fall when they went to Toronto. Now, AEW is headed back to Canada but this time, Winnipeg, MB. AEW announced they’ll be headed to Winnipeg on March 14, 2023 for a special Tuesday Night Dynamite. Tickets for the event will go on sale December 16th at 10AM CT. St. Patrick’s Day Slam Rampage will also be taped that night as well.
Dustin Rhodes Would Like To Finish His Career While He Is Still Able To Walk
The Natural has a goal in mind for when he retires from the sport of professional wrestling. Rhodes hadn’t competed in a wrestling match since August when he lost his attempt to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship prior to entering the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last night on AEW Dynamite.
The WorkHorsemen Call Out The Briscoes
Anthony Henry is shooting his shot. The Briscoes are Ring Of Honor legends and one of the top tag teams in the world when it comes to in-ring work and accomplishments. Now, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, known collectively as The WorkhorseMen, are trying to build their name. So, who better to call out than Dem Boys. Anthony Henry took to Twitter yesterday and mentioned that beating the ROH legends would make them ROH stars overnight. JD Drake seems to agree.
