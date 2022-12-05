Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Band’s first original song 30 years in the making
A song written 30 years ago by a Santa Clara man is getting new life with a recording by the songwriter’s latest band. Grant County band Siempre debuted the song “Illusiones de Amor” in a pre-release party Nov. 26 at the Brown Derby in Santa Clara. The song was written by drummer George Montoya when he was 18.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
County: So long, Salas, goodbye, Gomez, ciao, cows
Thursday’s Grant County Commission meeting was the last for departing District 2 Commissioner Javier Salas, as well as outgoing Sheriff Frank Gomez, both of whom exchanged parting sentiments with the rest of the commission and staff. “I’ve learned so much from you, and being on this commission with you...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Florida company purchases Silver Health CARE
Silver Health CARE and its five facilities have been purchased by a Florida-based national management company, in a deal that both parties said would improve rural health care delivery in the region — and even beyond. Dr. James Skee, one of the owners of Silver Health CARE, and Rise...
