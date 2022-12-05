John Skyler is in IMPACT Wrestling for the long haul. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran who’s been wrestling all around the world. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. While speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the news that he has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. He noted that he’s looking forward to facing a number of the members of the IMPACT roster and he described how he wants to break the perception of who he is, as many people view him as a journeyman. He’s looking to prove himself as a viable star.

9 HOURS AGO