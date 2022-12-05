Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 5, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 5, 2022!. The Bloodline walked out to start the show. We saw a backstage promo by The Bloodline where they said they don’t care who is in their way. Matt Riddle rode past them on a scooter. Solo Sikoa attacked Elias from behind before the rest of The Bloodline jumped in to take him out.
bodyslam.net
John Skyler Signs A Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
John Skyler is in IMPACT Wrestling for the long haul. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran who’s been wrestling all around the world. In 2022, he has wrestled at multiple IMPACT tapings, and he has also performed at two tapings of NJPW STRONG. While speaking on The Angle Podcast, Skyler shared the news that he has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. He noted that he’s looking forward to facing a number of the members of the IMPACT roster and he described how he wants to break the perception of who he is, as many people view him as a journeyman. He’s looking to prove himself as a viable star.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Addresses AEW Rampage’s Drop In Viewership
As previously reported, the December 2nd episode of AEW Rampage brought in 361,000 viewers, with a .08 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was a shocking new low for the show in the ratings. While speaking during a media call to hype up ROH Final Battle, AEW President Tony...
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 12/6/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT aired LIVE on Wednesday December 6th, 2022 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below are the quick results for this week’s episode of WWE NXT:. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match:. Axiom defeated Andre Chase and Von Wagner. Bryson Montana...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Asked Tony Khan Not To Pick Up The Option On His AEW Contract
William Regal personally asked AEW not to pick up the option on his contract. Earlier today, Tony Khan held his Ring Of Honor Final Battle media call. He had promised beforehand to address William Regal’s status and that he did. During the call, Tony was asked several times about Regal’s status and how his contract worked. During his explanation, Tony would divulge that Regal had personally asked Megha Parekh, who is AEW’s chief legal officer, not to pick up the option on his contract with AEW as he wanted to return to WWE to work with his son.
itrwrestling.com
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Improves Off Last FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday’s show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.23 rating the October 28th edition of the show drew.
Dynamite Dozen, Title Matches | AEW Dynamite 12/7/22 Full Show Reviews & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for December 7, 2022. - Tag Titles: Acclaimed vs. FTR. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of your life and save on...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Results (12/7): AEW World Tag Team Title Match, MJF Speaks, Samoa Joe Vs. Darby Allin
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for December 7, 2022!. The big talking point heading into tonight's show is the aftermath of MJF's actions from last week after the new AEW World Champion decided to turn on William Regal, punching him in the back of the head with his brass knuckle dusters. Fans will get the chance to hear from MJF on this show, as he is likely to address the situation.
lastwordonsports.com
ROH Final Battle (12/10/21) – Preview and Predictions
Ring of Honor will close out 2022 with Final Battle. The pay-per-view that traditionally takes place at the end of the year will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. Mercedes Martinez will also defend her ROH Women’s Championship against Athena. The event will be available on traditional pay-per-view and Bleacher Report Live in the United States and on FITE internationally. The pre-show Zero Hour will begin at 3 pm eastern time with the main card at 4 pm eastern time. Let’s see what Ring of Honor has lined up for us this weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/7): Two Title Matches, AEW World Champion MJF To Speak, Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, More
Two high-stakes championship matches and a lucrative Battle Royale form part of tonight's stacked "AEW Dynamite" line-up in Cedar Park, Texas. Reigning AEW TNT and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will put the AEW TNT belt on the line against Darby Allin, and Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, with the latter looking to add a fourth tag team title to their championship haul alongside the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag belts. Additionally, the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale returns for a fourth consecutive year, with the co-winners advancing to next week's "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" episode to battle in a one-on-one match for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring; Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the ring last year for a third straight year.
411mania.com
NJPW President Asks That Vocal Crowd Noise Ban Be Lifted In Japan
NJPW president Takami Ohbari has asked for the ban on vocal crowd noise in Japan to be lifted. NJPW shows have been largely absent of loud crowd reactions since the start of the a pandemic, though that was somewhat undone in September when fans at reduced-capacity shows were given the ability to cheer again. NJPW reports that Ohbari was one of the figures representing pro wrestling at a meeting of combat sports orgs in Japan recently with NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi, CyberFight President Sanshiro Takagi, and TJPW Co-Founder Tetsuya Koda also representing the industry. During the meeting, Ohbari requested that the ban on vocal crowd noise be lifted for all events.
wrestleview.com
Double Dog Collar Title Match added to this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV
It was announced at the end of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite by The Gunns, that FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar Match at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle PPV. FTR and The Briscoes first match at this past...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Briscoes vs. FTR III Announced For ROH Final Battle, Double Dog-Collar Stipulation Added
Following their loss to The Acclaimed on this evening’s AEW Dynamite FTR learned that they would be defending their ROH tag team titles at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view. The Top Guys will once again be facing The Brisoces, which will complete a trilogy of matches that the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw News: Two Huge Women’s Triple Threat Matches Announced
There will be two women’s triple-threat matches taking place on the December 5th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw leading to an eventual championship match. It was announced by WWE that there will be two women’s triple threat matches taking place on Monday Night Raw to try to decide who should get a title shot in the future. Tonight’s episode of Raw takes place in Washington, DC.
NJPW Tag League Updates, Karl Anderson, Kota Ibushi, Wrestle Kingdom Night 2 | NJPW Bread Club (12)
Matt (@wizardspodcast) & Ciaran(@CiaranRH93) are back with the latest episode of The Bread Club. The World Tag League and Super Junior Tournaments are in full swing, with only a few nights left, the boys talk about their favorite matches, surprise teams and who they think will end up in the finals.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW President Ohbari Makes Two Requests Regarding COVID Restrictions
With some exceptions, it has been a long two years without crowd noise for wrestling shows in Japan. Whether it was an event put on by New Japan Pro Wrestling, World Wonder Ring Stardom, All Japan-Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, or whoever you want to name, the events have been held in front of crowds restricted to clapping only. And while that remains the case to date, attempts are being made to get crowds cheering in Japan again.
wrestletalk.com
Kenny Omega Reacts To The Usos Being Voted PWI’s Top Tag Team
Current reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso are officially the ones. That being, the number one ranked tag team in the world, according to the PWI Tag Team 100. The Usos beat out a lot of other top teams, namely former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR...
wrestlingheadlines.com
PWG Announces Next Entrant For 2023 BOLA Tournament
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that indie lucha libre star Latigo will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Latigo will join Alex Shelley, Lio...
Comments / 0