FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
WISN
Milwaukee's first land trust home going up for sale
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders unveiled the city's first land trust home for sale Thursday morning. It's designed to drive up home ownership in the city. The home located at 2025 S 25th Street in Milwaukee's south side was first produced by VIA Community Development Corporation. Milwaukee Community Land Trust...
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location
MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lizard Mound listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places
TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 the revised listing of Lizard Mound in the Town of Farmington, Washington County, on the State Register of Historic Places. A news release says the Lizard Mound site is a Native ceremonial center and cemetery that...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc business owner reinvents herself after pandemic
OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment
A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
WSAW
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
wpr.org
Wauwatosa school board member sues his own board after it approved new gender identity curriculum
A Wauwatosa school board member who hopes to rescind the district's updated human growth and development curriculum is now suing the school board he serves on, alleging the board broke open meeting laws while working on adoption of the curriculum. It's the latest move by Mike Meier in his efforts...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
wissports.net
WIAA football-only conference realignment proposal would drastically alter state's landscape
At its December meeting, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of football-only proposals from member schools and voted on those requests, with an preliminary statewide realignment plan advanced for additional consideration for both 8-player and 11-player football. The Conference Realignment Task Force applied...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
