Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee's first land trust home going up for sale

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders unveiled the city's first land trust home for sale Thursday morning. It's designed to drive up home ownership in the city. The home located at 2025 S 25th Street in Milwaukee's south side was first produced by VIA Community Development Corporation. Milwaukee Community Land Trust...
MILWAUKEE, WI
multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MIX 108

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location

MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lizard Mound listed; Wisconsin Register of Historic Places

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7 the revised listing of Lizard Mound in the Town of Farmington, Washington County, on the State Register of Historic Places. A news release says the Lizard Mound site is a Native ceremonial center and cemetery that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc business owner reinvents herself after pandemic

OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment

A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
wissports.net

WIAA football-only conference realignment proposal would drastically alter state's landscape

At its December meeting, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Conference Realignment Task Force reviewed a number of football-only proposals from member schools and voted on those requests, with an preliminary statewide realignment plan advanced for additional consideration for both 8-player and 11-player football. The Conference Realignment Task Force applied...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
WAUKESHA, WI

