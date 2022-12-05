ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Transfer Portal Headliners: 13 potential Texas targets

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsb0h_0jYCZ1bD00

It’s Transfer Portal Monday, and several players are looking for a new home. The Longhorns figure to be a premier destination.

Inarguably, Texas vastly improved in technique and fundamentals this season. The Longhorns joined the ranks of teams that could block, tackle, cover and pursue this season. It was an admittedly low bar, but one that had to occur before the team could turn the corner as a program.

Jahdae Barron, Ryan Watts, Jaylan Ford and Barryn Sorrell exemplified the impact a fundamentally sound Texas player could make. The development of the above players should make Texas a coveted landing spot for nearby players that aren’t getting developed.

Offensively, the production sells itself. Texas could look to add a receiver to free up Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor. Worthy’s stats through two seasons make it easy to consider the Forty Acres as a portal destination.

Let’s look at a few of the biggest names that have entered the portal.

Clayton Smith

Justin Flowe

Dasan McCullough

Javion Cohen

Tunmise Adeleye

LJ Johnson

Ish Harris

Dont'e Thornton

Avery Helm

Grant Dubose

Ryan O'Keefe

Gavin Holmes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Texas football: What Steve Sarkisian wants to see from Quinn Ewers as Longhorns' starting QB entering 2023

Texas football has its quarterback in Quinn Ewers, but head coach Steve Sarkisian knows that there is room for improvement as the former five-star recruit and Ohio State transfer enters Year 2 with the Longhorns. Sarkisian, who is set to welcome New Orleans Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning this spring, explained ahead of the team's Alamo Bowl versus Washington.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 2023 recruits the Longhorns can flip in December

The stretch run of this cycle has a lot of potential for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas has reeled in a solid 2023 class thus far. And closing out strong ahead of the Early Signing Period (which begins on Dec. 21) is a must if head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff want to lock in a top three or five-ranked class in the nation.
AUSTIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Cuero falls in semis for second straight year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
WIMBERLEY, TX
FanBuzz

Nation's No. 1 Running Back Flips to Texas A&M

Rueben Owens' recruiting journey has been anything but quiet. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back out of El Campo, Texas first pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns after his sophomore season. Then, after playing his junior season as a free agent, he committed to the Louisville Cardinals. His commitment to the ACC program hit its head when head coach Scott Satterfield left to take the Cincinnati job and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was hired to replace him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Collision kills Copperas Cove man

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy