Transfer Portal Headliners: 13 potential Texas targets

It’s Transfer Portal Monday, and several players are looking for a new home. The Longhorns figure to be a premier destination.

Inarguably, Texas vastly improved in technique and fundamentals this season. The Longhorns joined the ranks of teams that could block, tackle, cover and pursue this season. It was an admittedly low bar, but one that had to occur before the team could turn the corner as a program.

Jahdae Barron, Ryan Watts, Jaylan Ford and Barryn Sorrell exemplified the impact a fundamentally sound Texas player could make. The development of the above players should make Texas a coveted landing spot for nearby players that aren’t getting developed.

Offensively, the production sells itself. Texas could look to add a receiver to free up Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor. Worthy’s stats through two seasons make it easy to consider the Forty Acres as a portal destination.

Let’s look at a few of the biggest names that have entered the portal.

Clayton Smith

Justin Flowe

Dasan McCullough

Javion Cohen

Tunmise Adeleye

LJ Johnson

Ish Harris

Dont'e Thornton

Avery Helm

Grant Dubose

Ryan O'Keefe

Gavin Holmes