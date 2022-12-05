Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Mayor Lucas proposes ordinance to create a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing a new ordinance to offer an option for witnesses or victims of violent crimes to receive financial assistance relocating through the creation of a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City. Lucas says the goal is to create a...
KCTV 5
Former KCPD attorney calls for interim chief, top attorney to be fired
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scathing letter from a fired Kansas City Police Department attorney calls out interim police Chief Joseph Mabin and the department’s top attorney, Holly Dodge. It was sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. It was...
KCTV 5
Whistleblower lawsuit accuses city manager of suggesting lying to public as part of new strategy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new whistleblower lawsuit has accused the City of Kansas City’s highest-paid employee, city manager Brian Platt, of intentionally lying and exaggerating. It’s been filed by the former director of city communications, Chris Hernandez, who claimed he was demoted and transferred when he pushed...
KCTV 5
‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KCTV 5
KCPD chief candidates to take questions from the public
Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation. A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. Overland Park has...
KCTV 5
Toys for Tots says it’s about 20,000 toys short for this year’s drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and Overland Park Convention Center are putting out a call for help. Based on numbers as of Friday, they are falling short of about 20,000 toys for this year’s drive. “I’m not in the business of falling short,”...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Alanna
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Alanna is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for more than 80 days with ZERO meet-and-greets. She’s a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to please her people. Alanna knows several commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.”
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
KCTV 5
Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Michael Okal is charged in Jackson County with four counts of invasion of...
KCTV 5
Grant Wahl, soccer journalist from Mission, Kan., dies in Qatar
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) --- A sports journalist from Mission, Kan., died Friday while covering the World Cup. Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering the event on Friday, his brother said on Instagram. NPR’s National Desk also reports Wahl has died. Wahl was perhaps the most well known soccer...
KCTV 5
Overland Park removing trees to fight invasive Emerald Ash Borer
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Overland Park has a plan to remove thousands of trees being wiped out by an invasive beetle. The city says there are about 8,000 ash trees on the streets throughout the city, but some have been eliminated in recent years. The root of the problem...
KCTV 5
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KCTV 5
Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. 27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
KCTV 5
Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KCTV 5
WWII Veterans receiving Congressional Gold Medal for their service during Branson ceremony
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, Congress passed the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor awarded by Congress to honor those whose dedication, heroism, and public service have impacted American history. Thursday, Two WWII servicemen will be given that award in a ceremony held in Branson.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KCTV 5
Body armor donation given to Platte County K9
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County Sheriff’s Office K9 has extra protection thanks to a recent donation. K9 Robbie received a donation of body armor, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday via a social media post. It came from a donation from Vested Interest in K9′s, a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.
KCTV 5
Jurassic World Live Tour comes to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation. A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. Overland Park has...
KCTV 5
Clay County Sheriff’s Office retiring marijuana-sniffing dog
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has led to the retirement of a marijuana-sniffing dog. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K9 Blaze is retiring now that possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State. Given that Blaze is seven years old and had been in service with Deputy Larry Reeves since October 2016, it was determined that teaching her a new skill and reassigning her to a new program was unnecessary.
Comments / 0