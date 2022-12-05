ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City

The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD chief candidates to take questions from the public

Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation. A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. Overland Park has...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Alanna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Alanna is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for more than 80 days with ZERO meet-and-greets. She’s a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to please her people. Alanna knows several commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grant Wahl, soccer journalist from Mission, Kan., dies in Qatar

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) --- A sports journalist from Mission, Kan., died Friday while covering the World Cup. Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering the event on Friday, his brother said on Instagram. NPR’s National Desk also reports Wahl has died. Wahl was perhaps the most well known soccer...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Jury convicts KC man for armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted by a trial jury for an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. 27-year-old Delshawn Lemons was found guilty of one count of robbery and one count of possessing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Body armor donation given to Platte County K9

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County Sheriff’s Office K9 has extra protection thanks to a recent donation. K9 Robbie received a donation of body armor, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday via a social media post. It came from a donation from Vested Interest in K9′s, a non-profit organization that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.
KCTV 5

Jurassic World Live Tour comes to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Teenager certified as adult in Blue Springs invasion of privacy investigation. A teenager arrested in March accused of invading strangers’ privacy by illegally and secretly recording them inside women’s restrooms at Blue Springs businesses was certified as an adult this week. Updated: 9 hours ago. Overland Park has...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Clay County Sheriff’s Office retiring marijuana-sniffing dog

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has led to the retirement of a marijuana-sniffing dog. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K9 Blaze is retiring now that possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State. Given that Blaze is seven years old and had been in service with Deputy Larry Reeves since October 2016, it was determined that teaching her a new skill and reassigning her to a new program was unnecessary.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy