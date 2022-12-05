Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
bodyslam.net
Dustin Rhodes Would Like To Finish His Career While He Is Still Able To Walk
The Natural has a goal in mind for when he retires from the sport of professional wrestling. Rhodes hadn’t competed in a wrestling match since August when he lost his attempt to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship prior to entering the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last night on AEW Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Seemingly Hints At Returning To Old Gimmick
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the best things about the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic, but she had a tremendous career in Japan prior to her WWE jump as well. After what transpired on RAW this week, it seems Asuka hinted at going back to her old gimmick.
sheenmagazine.com
iHeartPodcasts and Veteran Comedian Michael Colyar Team Up for New Podcast “Michael Talks To Errbody”
Tune in for bold and unfiltered conversations on life, politics, love, sex and everything in-between with all-star guests including TS Madison, Mike Tyson, Regina King and more!. HeartPodcasts, the #1 podcast publisher globally, announced “Michael Talks To Errbody,” a new show hosted by legendary funnyman Michael Colyar — launches on...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
wrestletalk.com
Veteran Inks Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
A veteran has inked a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran of the squared circle and has worked for various promotions. In 2022, Skyler has seen his most exposure with appearances for IMPACT and NJPW STRONG. Speaking with The Angle Podcast, Skyler revealed that he...
bodyslam.net
NXT Returning To The Road With PLE’s Beginning With Vengeance Day In
For a long time now, the home of NXT has been the Performance Center, since the start of the pandemic. This included even the Premium Live Events for the brand as well. According to a report by WrestleVotes, the “Vengeance Day” Premium Live Event will take place in Charlotte, NC. It was further noted that from that event, WWE NXT will be back on the road going forward.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Would Have Loved To Call The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 25
For many, Shawn Michaels was The Undertaker’s greatest adversary, as the two produced magic every time they met inside the squared circle. This is especially true for their WrestleMania 25 match, which is regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time. While speaking on the On Demand:...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s NXT Viewership Lowest Since May
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of WWE NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, the December 6th episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 534,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was NXT’s lowest total viewership since May 31st, 2022. The November...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Addresses AEW Rampage’s Drop In Viewership
As previously reported, the December 2nd episode of AEW Rampage brought in 361,000 viewers, with a .08 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This was a shocking new low for the show in the ratings. While speaking during a media call to hype up ROH Final Battle, AEW President Tony...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Trends Downwards While Key Demo Rises
The numbers are in for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show. The show posted a 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.26 rating that the show posted last week.
Comments / 0