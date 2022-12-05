Read full article on original website
Related
bizmagsb.com
Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’
(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
bizmagsb.com
Report analyzes trends with Louisiana crime data
(The Center Square) — A new report is putting Louisiana’s crime statistics in the proper perspective, illustrating the dynamic between reforms and public safety using the most recent data. The Pelican Institute released the report “Crime in Louisiana, Analyzing the Data” on Wednesday to offer lawmakers and the...
bizmagsb.com
Election Day reminders from Ardoin
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. ● The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than...
Comments / 0