MOSCOW, ID – Detectives in Moscow are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate. Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding the stabbing murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO