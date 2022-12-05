Where Texas football lands in USA TODAY Sports' final re-rank of the season

It was a solid year for the Big 12 overall.

TCU will be representing the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff later this month and two additional programs were present in all of the final Top 25 polls.

Several programs within the conference appear to be progressing in a positive direction, but teams such as Oklahoma and West Virginia are flooded with uncertainties.

Under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas showed flashes of progress this season but were unable to find consistency in their play. The Longhorns will return several key starters next year along with a talented offensive line and improved defensive unit.

Here’s a look at where each Big 12 team lands in USA TODAY Sports’ final re-rank of the regular season.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports