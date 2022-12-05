ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A look at 247Sports' highest rated players in the transfer portal

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
College football’s version of NFL free agency has officially begun.

As of Dec. 5, players from across the country are able to officially enter their name into the NCAA transfer portal. Many talented players already announced their intentions to transfer beforehand, and many more could surprisingly enter over the coming days.

The 2023 transfer portal class is flooded with quarterbacks currently. NC State’s Devin Leary, Texas’ Hudson Card and Ole Miss’ Luke Altmyer are going to be a few of the hottest names on the market this offseason.

For Texas in particular, they’ll likely be targeting a few different position groups in the portal. Improving depth at wide receiver, linebacker, safety and edge will likely be a point of emphasis for Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 players in the transfer portal as of Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

10

Ernest Hausmann - LB - Nebraska

7

Dont'e Thornton - WR - Oregon

6

Kyle Morlock - TE - Shorter

5

Ajani Cornelius - OG - Rhode Island

3

Hudson Card - QB - Texas

2

Devin Leary - QB - NC State

1

Fentrell Cypress - CB - Virginia

