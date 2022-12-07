Sports: Taft swim team to compete Saturday in Newport

The next competition for the Taft High School Tiger swimmers will be at Newport Saturday Dec. 10. The meet starts at 11 a.m. with nine schools participating.

The Taft swimmers competed in their first invitational swim meet on Saturday December 3, in Astoria.

Eight teams were represented, including Astoria, Newport, Rainier, Taft, Toledo, Rainier, Scappoose, Seaside and Valley Catholic. With scoring to six places the Taft boys came in third and the Taft girls were in fourth place with only one point behind Valley Catholic.

Junior Noah Serrato won the 200 and 500 Freestyle, and senior Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues won the 200 Free as well and she was second in the 500 Free. Junior Erick Moreno got second in the 500 Free, and freshman Yireth Fuentes got second in the 100 Butterfly.

Several swimmers dropped time such as sophomore Isaiah Wilson in the 100 Breaststroke (almost 10 sec) and his twin brother Brenden Wilson had significant time drops in the 200 and 100 Free. Freshman Ileyana Moreno Islas took off over 11 seconds in her 100 Free. Sophomore Allison Lua also dropped almost 7 seconds in her 200 Free. Returning senior Logan Meyer posted almost 5 seconds off in his 100 Butterfly.

Several Taft swimmers did their first swim meet after only starting up on November 14th. These included seniors Cooper Fitch, Eli Jones and Makaia Kessinger. Junior Nozomi Umenishi and sophomores Alexa Hernandez, Angel Sakran and Katelynne Schwab did their first swim meet ever. Freshman Elijah Fingerson, who had some age group experience, performed well. Returning swimmer junior Brandon Murphy rounded out the boys' relays.

Jacki Cortes- Jimenez, Edgar Mateo and Danny Vasquez- not ready yet for competition- spent the entirety of the swim meet volunteering and timing.

Unable to attend were Anthony Collins and Isai Fuentes.

For complete results visit the Lincoln City Swim Club website and click on the Taft High Swimming link. This can be found at:

http:/www.angelfire.com/on/lcscswim/index.html