Metamora, OH

The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
ADRIAN, MI
Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Holds Comforting Christmas Program

MESSAGE … In the St. Paul’s Methodist Church of Montpelier Sanctuary, Pastor, Kevin Doseck provided an motivating message at the Lighting the way to Christmas program. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Although Christmas is known as the most wonderful time of the year, for many people this is...
MONTPELIER, OH
Historic Indoor Theater Shines As The Jewel Of Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The face of Maumee sits on the corner of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Conant Street. Thousands of residents and commuters pass by the iconic structure each day. The Maumee Indoor Theater is featured in several photos, murals and other art pieces...
MAUMEE, OH
Wauseon’s Welcome To Bethlehem Brings Old-World Market To Life

LIVE NATIVITY … This years Welcome to Bethlehem event was just as realistic as any with their live nativity scene. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As the sun went down and 5:30 p.m. rolled around, The Church of Wauseon kicked off their first date of the Welcome to Bethlehem/ Christmas in Wauseon on Sunday, December 4.
WAUSEON, OH
Delta Chamber Of Commerce Holds WinterFest 2022

THE GRINCH… The Grinch made an appearance during the Delta Christmas Parade. Actually, two Grinches were there and they each handed out candy to those who came to see the parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Chamber of Commerce held their WinterFest 2022 this past Saturday evening....
DELTA, OH
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds

THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
TOLEDO, OH
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
Ukrainian family arrives in Toledo area

State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg. Mostly cloudy with a few rounds of light rain, and a stronger system delivering a rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith breaks down your work-week forecast. Hope for the Holidays toy count. Updated: 6 hours ago. This year's drive-thru bashes brought in more...
TOLEDO, OH
Joyce Apple (1934-2022)

Joyce A. Apple, 88, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio. Joyce was born March 2, 1934, in Ossian, Indiana, daughter of the late Vern and Wanda (Gibson) Frederick. She married Richard G. Apple on October 28, 1950, in Bulter,...
ALVORDTON, OH
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Dorothy Stark (1950-2022)

Dorothy L. Stark, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:25 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Mrs. Stark was a 1969 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and had been employed by CVS Pharmacy in Butler, Indiana, retiring with thirty years of service.
EDGERTON, OH
Richard Lirot (1941-2022)

Richard E. Lirot, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold surrounded by his family. He was a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union for 45 years. He has been working more recently with a cousin picking up and dropping...
BRYAN, OH

