Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’
Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.Local MP David Lammy warned that "online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences" and said posts like this were one one of the reasons Mr Khan needs...
Tories represent constituencies with highest number of non-doms in the country, Labour analysis shows
Conservatives represent the three Commons seats with the highest number of controversial non-doms in the country, new analysis by Labour shows. In one constituency, the cities of London and Westminster, 14,600 people have claimed the tax status since 1997. In Kensington that figure was 11,200, while in Chelsea and Fulham it was 8,300. Labour has called on ministers to abolish non-doms and use the money raised to pay to train a new generation of NHS staff.But the prime minister Rishi Sunak has rejected that call, saying that the move would cost money by sending wealthy people overseas. However,...
Rishi Sunak ‘absolutely shocked’ by Michelle Mone allegations
No 10 confirms Tory party has taken no action against Mone and she lost whip by taking leave of absence
‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge
Labour will move quickly to replace the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected chamber as part of a package to distribute power and wealth more widely, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.The Labour leader will scotch suggestions of delay when he delivers a major speech promising to give people “democratic control over their lives” if the party wins the next election.English mayors and devolved governments would be granted new powers in relation to transport, infrastructure spending and housing, including possible compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites.The Labour leader is expected to say that devolution would improve the link between...
Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
Decision to approve Cumbria coalmine is ‘bad policy, bad politics’ and ‘environmental vandalism’, says Labour – UK politics live
Lisa Nandy calls decision ‘absurd’ and says new coal will be used for steel and not electricity generation
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
Lindsay Hoyle suspends Commons after coal mine statement ‘breached ministerial code’
Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended the Commons over Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of a Cumbria coal mine.The government had failed to provide a full version of the statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.This video shows the moment the Speaker put a halt to action in the chamber, saying “this is not the way we do good government.”“That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that,” the seemingly furious Sir Hoyle said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
Commons suspended in row over Michael Gove’s Cumbria coal mine statement
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended action in the Commons after a bust-up over cabinet minister Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of the coal mine in Cumbria.Mr Gove said approving the controversial coal mine was “the right thing to do” and insisted he was satisfied that it would be “net zero-compliant”.But the speaker suspended a debate on the issue over the government’s failure to provide Mr Gove’s full statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.Visibly angry, he said: “That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that. I am going to suspend the...
Blackford: I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward in SNP race
Ian Blackford has said he could have won the SNP’s race to elect a new Westminster leader if he had put himself forward.Speaking to TalkTV on Wednesday evening, Mr Blackford, who stepped down as the party’s Westminster leader last week, told Jeremy Kyle: “I could have seen this off, I believe I would have won if I’d put myself forward.”SNP rules say the leader should stand every year at an annual general meeting.Mr Blackford will now take a role as the SNP’s business ambassador, making the case for independence to businesses.He was succeeded by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn on...
Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’
Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of...
Matt Hancock to stand down as MP amid local criticism
Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be standing as an MP at the next general election. His announcement came as some local party members said he was "not fit to represent" them. In a letter, the West Suffolk Conservative Association president urged Chief Whip Simon Hart not...
Matt Hancock announces that he will not stand as a Tory MP in next election
Matt Hancock has announced he will not stand as an MP in the next general election, becoming the latest in a string of MPs to do so.In a letter to Rishi Sunak, the former health secretary said it has “been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.”“I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways.”Mr Hancock was stripped of the Conservative whip for going on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Pete Wishart ‘bemused’ at SNP Commons leadership change as he quits front bench
An SNP MP has said he is “bemused” at the change in his party’s leadership at Westminster as he ruled himself out of a front bench role.Pete Wishart was first elected to Westminster in 2001, and has held a variety of front bench posts, most recently serving as the group’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesman.Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn succeeded Ian Blackford as leader on Tuesday following speculation of a coup within the Westminster group.Mr Blackford, who led the party in the Commons from 2017, announced he would not stand for re-election at the SNP’s annual...
Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint
Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
Rishi Sunak is ‘blancmange’ PM who sold out aspiring homeowners, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of being a “blancmange” prime minister who “wobbled” over a Tory backbench revolt on mandatory housebuilding targets.The Labour leader said the PM had “sold out” aspiring homeowners after the government watered down local targets to avoid an embarrassing Commons rebellion.Sir Keir used PMQs to question why Mr Sunak would rather “cripple housebuilding” in England than accept Labour support to get more homes built.“His backbenchers threatened him, and as always the blancmange PM wobbled,” he said. “He did a grubby deal with a handful of his MPs and sold out the aspirations of those...
Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone
Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
Matt Hancock eyes ‘new world of possibilities’ as he announces future exit as MP
Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing as an MP at the next election after discovering a “whole new world of possibilities” following his I’m A Celebrity stint.The former health secretary said he had been told he would get the Conservative whip back following his controversial and lucrative stay in the Australian jungle for the reality TV show.But the West Suffolk MP wrote to Rishi Sunak saying he will not be running at the next general election as he looks to “influence the public debate” from outside Parliament.I will play my part in the debate about the future...
Senior Tory warns she won’t support tax rises unless HS2 is scrapped
A senior Tory has warned she will not support any tax rises in the autumn statement unless the Government scraps HS2. Conservative former cabinet minister Esther McVey said the new high-speed railway is an “unnecessary vanity project” as she told MPs it was clear the Government’s financial difficulties are caused by “overspending” and not due to “under-taxing”.
Tories remove whip from MP Julian Knight after complaint to police - OLD
The Conservatives have removed the whip from senior MP Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.Chief Whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Mr Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.Mr Knight is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.A spokeswoman for the Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
