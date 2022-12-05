Read full article on original website
Coping with Grief During the Holidays
The holiday season is a time of celebration and festivity, and while stress can also accompany holiday gatherings and events, for some lengthy period can be much more difficult. Sarah Chatfield is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Athens. She spoke with us about coping with grief during the holidays. She says when grief is involved, holiday festivities can make the pain worse.
Athens News Matters: Public Health expert on how doctor shortage is affecting Athens
Hospitals across the US are overflowing with patients as the country faces simultaneous outbreaks of flu, RSV, and Covid. But, as this "tridemic" sickens people of all ages, Americans are finding that the healthcare professionals they need to see may not be available. We’ll talk with a Public Health expert about how the shortage of doctors and other healthcare workers is affecting Athens.
Athens News Matters: ACC Commission on limiting Airbnbs
Airbnbs have revolutionized the travel industry, and have been a windfall for many property owners. But now, these unregulated lodgings are impacting access to affordable housing, and Athens Clarke County Commissioners are discussing ways to limit their numbers. Isabela Weiss. Could The Party Soon Be Over For Airbnb?. Dan Bobkoff.
Athens News Matters: The panel for December 9, 2022
Our panel discusses this week’s runoff election for US Senate, and recaps the latest Athens Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
Athens News Matters: Staff's holiday playlist!
It’s that time of year again, when thoughts turn to gathering around the tree, lighting the candles, and singing along to the Athens News Matters team’s favorite holiday songs. We’ll share our most-loved festive music to help you deck the halls (or deck your radio, if one of us chooses that barking dog song).
ACC District 2’s Candidate Qualifier starts Dec. 19
ACC District 2’s Candidate Qualifier starts Dec. 19. As Georgia settles down after a contentious runoff election, Elections officials in Clarke County are preparing for a March special election for District 2’s vacant commissioner seat. After a flurry of discussion between community members and the Athens-Clarke County Board...
