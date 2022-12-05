How Keke Palmer Hid Her Baby Bump Ahead of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Reveal: Photos

A fashionable secret! Keke Palmer was able to hide her growing baby bump with the help of a few stylish pieces.

The Nope star, 29, surprised fans during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut when she unbuttoned her chocolate Sportmax blazer to reveal her bare pregnant belly . The Emmy winner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson .

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” Palmer said during her Saturday, December 3, monologue on SNL before opening the outerwear piece. She continued: “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

Following the reveal, the Hustlers star raved about her glorious new chapter, saying: "This has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom!"

Looks like Palmer's long double-breasted coat made keeping her mommy-to-be status under wraps easy. In the weeks leading up to her SNL appearance, the S cream Queens actress covered her baby bump in oversized silhouettes, fun textures and protruding fabric.

For the 13th Governors Awards on November 19, Palmer looked radiant in a red gown by Robert Wun. The silk number featured a plunging neckline and a peplum design at the waist, which belted out over her stomach. A few days earlier at the CFDA Fashion Awards , the Illinois native looked like a princess in a floral design by Carolina Herrera. The off-the-shoulder garb was equipped with a belt at the bodice and a billowing skirt. She teamed the frock with coordinating knee-high boots. The dress' pattern and shape created an illusion, taking attention away from her midsection.

At the Time100 Next Gala , which she hosted on October 25, The Joyful Noise actress, stunned in a hot pink mini dress by Christian Siriano. The voluminous frock featured tiers of tulle that camouflaged her changing body.

"Last night I hosted the TIME100 Next Gala, and I got to wear the most beautiful dress by @csiriano," Palmer captioned a carousel of her ensemble. "It was a wonderful evening with incredible people. The only caveat is that my ears still haven’t popped from my flight there. Omfffffffffggggggggggggggg!!!"

