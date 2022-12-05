Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Approves Newly Amended City Of Bryan Employee Handbook
“IT’S A WRAP”… BPA director Nathan Gardner was happy to state that the water tower mural painting is complete. The artist has gone home to Cleveland and everyone is very happy about the giant DumDum water tower. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) The Bryan Board of Public...
Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
13abc.com
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
jtv.tv
I-94 Project Update: Various Closures Starting Wednesday for Truss and Sign Installation
Westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and US 127/West Avenue. JTV photo. (December 6, 2022 5:06 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have various lane restrictions in place in the Jackson area as part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: $10,000 Donation Given To Wauseon Parks & Rec By Homecoming Committee
HOMECOMING DONATION … Wauseon Parks and Rec Superintendent Matt Mennetti was thrilled to accept a check for $10,000 from the Wauseon Homecoming Committee. This took place during the December 5, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. From left to right Leley Davis, Teresa Sheffer, Jodi Posey, Matt Mennetti, Kevin Knierim (with the check), Kim Helmke, Lucas Hartson and Jacob Flores. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
Lucas County Democratic Party accept applications for Toledo City Council At-Large
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications to fill an upcoming position for Toledo City Council At-Large. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Democratic Party, the position will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim. Applications will be accepted through Dec....
13abc.com
Lucas County makes moves to prepare for possible new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials take steps towards finalizing a site for the new county jail. County officials on Tuesday made plans to relocate its Facilities Department, making the location a possibility for a new jail. County leaders said they have narrowed their options to two sites which...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
thevillagereporter.com
Chief Scott Blue Celebrates Fifty Years With Edgerton Fire Department
FAMILY … A proud family is pictured with Edgerton Fire Chief, Scott Blue, and his celebration cake, as he was honored for his fifty faithful years on the department. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Just a few characteristics that define a great firefighter are someone who has compassion, honor,...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe that have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Torched apartment building leaves behind a mountain of rubble
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living near the corner of Fulton and Winthrop streets in Toledo claim the torn apartment building has been a problem for the community since its demolition. Residents in the community have begun piling trash on top of the rubble, turning the site into a dumping...
richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG residents sound off about proposed zoning change; Council debates tossing out new zoning category
Bowling Green City Council was torn Monday evening on whether to scrap or salvage a controversial part of the city’s zoning code update. After listening to nearly an hour of opposition to the zoning code update that will allow some businesses in some neighborhoods, Bowling Green City Council took a vote on the new zoning category.
Roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan fined after number of violations, including baboon biting employee, porcupine escaping
A roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan has been slapped with a hefty fine after PETA alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to several animals in need of urgent veterinary care and a number of other violations.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council to hold special meeting on annexation and zoning of 131 acres
Bowling Green City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, immediately following a 6:30 p.m. public hearing to consider the following legislation:. Ordinance accepting annexation of approximately 131.09 acres of land in Center Township, from Maurer Family Farms LLC, petitioners. Ordinance establishing interim zoning of M-2 general industrial...
13abc.com
Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old Fort High School student was arrested after officials say the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School located at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin.
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
