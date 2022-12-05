ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ann Arbor News

Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
jtv.tv

I-94 Project Update: Various Closures Starting Wednesday for Truss and Sign Installation

Westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and US 127/West Avenue. JTV photo. (December 6, 2022 5:06 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have various lane restrictions in place in the Jackson area as part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
fox2detroit.com

Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: $10,000 Donation Given To Wauseon Parks & Rec By Homecoming Committee

HOMECOMING DONATION … Wauseon Parks and Rec Superintendent Matt Mennetti was thrilled to accept a check for $10,000 from the Wauseon Homecoming Committee. This took place during the December 5, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. From left to right Leley Davis, Teresa Sheffer, Jodi Posey, Matt Mennetti, Kevin Knierim (with the check), Kim Helmke, Lucas Hartson and Jacob Flores. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Democratic Party accept applications for Toledo City Council At-Large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications to fill an upcoming position for Toledo City Council At-Large. According to a statement released by the Lucas County Democratic Party, the position will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim. Applications will be accepted through Dec....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County makes moves to prepare for possible new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials take steps towards finalizing a site for the new county jail. County officials on Tuesday made plans to relocate its Facilities Department, making the location a possibility for a new jail. County leaders said they have narrowed their options to two sites which...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Chief Scott Blue Celebrates Fifty Years With Edgerton Fire Department

FAMILY … A proud family is pictured with Edgerton Fire Chief, Scott Blue, and his celebration cake, as he was honored for his fifty faithful years on the department. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Just a few characteristics that define a great firefighter are someone who has compassion, honor,...
EDGERTON, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe that have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging

ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Council to hold special meeting on annexation and zoning of 131 acres

Bowling Green City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, immediately following a 6:30 p.m. public hearing to consider the following legislation:. Ordinance accepting annexation of approximately 131.09 acres of land in Center Township, from Maurer Family Farms LLC, petitioners. Ordinance establishing interim zoning of M-2 general industrial...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old Fort High School student was arrested after officials say the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday. On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School located at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin.
TIFFIN, OH

