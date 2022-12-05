Westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and US 127/West Avenue. JTV photo. (December 6, 2022 5:06 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have various lane restrictions in place in the Jackson area as part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

