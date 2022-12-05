Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Farrell, Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
Kyi Wright entered his redshirt junior season as an option on the two-deep depth chart, but he ended up being little-used offensively in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense. Wright, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound tight end from Farrell High in Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered the transfer portal Saturday afternoon, PSN‘s Mike Farrell reported.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 10
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Bishop McDevitt QB and Pitt/Penn State Class of 2025 Target Saunders Throws Five Touchdowns in Victory over Aliquippa
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Bishop McDevitt sophomore quarterback Stone Saunders played one of the best games of his high school career Thursday night. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 167 yards, five touchdowns and a 215.8 quarterback rating in the 41-18 victory over Aliquippa in the PIAA Class 4A Championship Game at Harry C. Chapman III Memorial Field Thursday night.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Freshman Forward Halil Barre To Make Duquesne Debut Tomorrow
The Duquesne Dukes front court will receive some help tomorrow afternoon when they host New Mexico State (4-3). Pittsburgh Sports Now is told that 6’9” freshman forward Halil Barre will make his college debut tomorrow after being sidelined with a knee injury. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction Following Pitt’s Win Over Sacred Heart
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Sacred Heart behind a 24-point effort from point guard Nelly Cummings and 17 more from big man Federiko Federiko. Hear from Pitt head coach Jeff Capel as well as Cummings and Federiko after the win that improved the Panthers’ record to 7-4 on the year. Sacred Heart coach Anthony Latina also addressed the media following the 91-66 win.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Pulls Off a 56-54 Win Over Vermont; Dan Burt Secures All-Time Win Record
Duquesne squeaked out a gritty, 56-54, win over Vermont on Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The win secured head coach Dan Burt with the all-time win record (177) for the Dukes, surpassing Dan Durkin. It was an ugly performance, but the Dukes will take it as they improve to 8-2 on the season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Freshman Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors
PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of the second degree and was sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement in a domestic abuse incident in September. “Judge [Jill] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Racist Remarks from Southern Columbia Surface after State Title Win over Westinghouse
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Westinghouse’s State Championship game against the Southern Columbia Tigers, members of the Westinghouse community alerted Pittsburgh Sports Now to racially insensitive statements made by Tigers’ supporters. Over 90% of Westinghouse’s students are African-American, per the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Southern Columbia is 95.1 percent...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Panthers Poach Gators 3-1 to Advance to Elite Eight
The No. 2 Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the No. 3 Florida Gators in four sets in Madison, Wis. to advance to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. Right side hitter Courtney Buzzerio paced the Panthers with 19 kills, 8 digs and 5 blocks, while 11 service errors helped bog down the Gators.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Beats Neumann-Goretti 9-8 for First State Title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — In total appearances in the PIAA Championship Game, Belle Vernon is now 1-for-1. A stellar defensive effort from the Leopards led to the WPIAL winners claiming a 9-8 victory over Neumann-Goretti on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field. Belle Vernon upheld its...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Man charged with Thanksgiving bat beating in custody
A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail.
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
