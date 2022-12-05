ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jesse James Denies Cheating Allegations as Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Stops Divorce 1 Day After Filing

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Jesse James at the 2019 Auto Show Convention after party. Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

Reconciling. Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten are no longer getting divorced amid cheating allegations, Us Weekly can confirm.

"I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media," Rotten (real name: Alaina Antoinnette James), 29, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 5, referring to her previous claims that the West Coast Choppers founder, 53, was cheating on her. "I never post anything about my personal life publicly. I posted it and took it all down within 35 minutes."

The duo said "I do" in June and made headlines last week when Rotten accused James of infidelity. "I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything," the shooting champion wrote at the time via Radar Online. "I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN."

Rotten captioned a sonogram photo, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--k other women while I’m pregnant.”

Us confirms that the former adult film star filed to end her marriage on Thursday, December 1, in Hays County, Texas. However, legal documents confirm that she stopped the divorce on Friday, December 2. On Monday, Rotten confirmed that their split will not be finalized. "Yes I filed for divorce ... the next day I filed a non suit to stop the divorce," she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dbqds_0jYCXGpH00
Bonnie Rotten. Courtesy Bonnie Rotten/Instagram

"I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. In his defense and the reason I am back home is that her didn't say anything inappropriate," she noted. "He didn't talk about 'having sex or meeting up with anyone'. That's why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in. ... "Everything was blown out of proportion to a degree that it didn't need to go."

The mom-to-be concluded, "I would like to have peace in this time as I work on my relationship with my husband. There's nothing more to it. ... I'm pregnant and I would like to be able to focus on that without the stress of the outside world making it more difficult to have a healthy pregnancy."

James, who was married to Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010, also shared a statement via Instagram on Saturday, December 3 — starting off by declaring his love for his spouse.

"I love my wife. Like really love her. Yes I’m fully aware she has a past (so do I). When we met I made the conscious decision to ignore all of it and leave it where it belongs, the past," the American Choppers star said. "I judge her solely on what’s standing right in front of me everyday. What I see is a strong, smart, kind beautiful woman that is a perfect wife and an amazing mother. I am very proud to be her husband and best friend. Nothing anyone says will change my feelings for her."

He then detailed the situation from his perspective. "Like every couple on the planet my wife and I argue. Monday's argument lead to her going through my phone. (I have nothing to hide). She was very emotional because she’s pregnant and hormonal," he explained. "She posted screenshots of my phone on her IG. Minutes later she took them down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEYpM_0jYCXGpH00
Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten. Youtube

James added: "By the time I posted my apology my wife and I had already worked out our differences the day before and everything was ok."

However, the motorcycle expert took issue with the storm of rumors swirling about his fifth marriage coming to an end. " HE CHEATED AGAIN !!!. Did I? Nope. Just by publicly apologizing automatically made me guilty," he claimed.

James famously cheated on Bullock . Shortly after her Oscar win for The Blind Side in 2010, several women came forward and claimed that James had affairs with them. “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife , yeah,” James told the Daily Mail in 2017. “I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story.”

In addition to his marriages to Rotten and Bullock, he was previously married to Karla James from 1991 to 2002, Janine Lindemulder from 2002 to 2004 and Alexis DeJoria from 2013 to 2020.

Comments / 74

Dont be a little bitch
2d ago

He cheated when he had Filet mignon, why wouldn’t he cheat when he has Waffle House?

Reply(4)
40
Mo TV
2d ago

I like how he reflects it all on her and say how he accepted her past and then blames her being upset on hormones. Why is he texting so many women ?? of course he ain't going to text let's meet up and screw on his phone. I think he threatened her with taking the baby away when it's born if she didn't take the blame and stop the divorce. It's a move that a Bully like him would do .

Reply
5
Erastus Covault
2d ago

Now this is something that my wife is constantly on me about. Following attractive females on Instagram and Facebook. Mostly because I know she doesn't like me doing it. I've never cocked another chick the entire 15 years I've been married. Now I'm not saying I haven't seen a extremely attractive female and thought about giving her a workout. Thinking about it and actually doing it are different

Reply(15)
5
