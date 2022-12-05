ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
Christmas In Swanton Shines A Light On The Community

SANTA … Santa Claus makes an appearance during the Swanton Christmas Parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Christmas came to Swanton this past Saturday and brought along several community events and Santa Claus to boot. The festivities began with a craft show at the Swanton High School that began...
Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Holds Comforting Christmas Program

MESSAGE … In the St. Paul’s Methodist Church of Montpelier Sanctuary, Pastor, Kevin Doseck provided an motivating message at the Lighting the way to Christmas program. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Although Christmas is known as the most wonderful time of the year, for many people this is...
Delta Chamber Of Commerce Holds WinterFest 2022

THE GRINCH… The Grinch made an appearance during the Delta Christmas Parade. Actually, two Grinches were there and they each handed out candy to those who came to see the parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Chamber of Commerce held their WinterFest 2022 this past Saturday evening....
Wauseon’s Welcome To Bethlehem Brings Old-World Market To Life

LIVE NATIVITY … This years Welcome to Bethlehem event was just as realistic as any with their live nativity scene. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As the sun went down and 5:30 p.m. rolled around, The Church of Wauseon kicked off their first date of the Welcome to Bethlehem/ Christmas in Wauseon on Sunday, December 4.
Historic Indoor Theater Shines As The Jewel Of Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The face of Maumee sits on the corner of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Conant Street. Thousands of residents and commuters pass by the iconic structure each day. The Maumee Indoor Theater is featured in several photos, murals and other art pieces...
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds

THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
Joyce Apple (1934-2022)

Joyce A. Apple, 88, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio. Joyce was born March 2, 1934, in Ossian, Indiana, daughter of the late Vern and Wanda (Gibson) Frederick. She married Richard G. Apple on October 28, 1950, in Bulter,...
Richard Lirot (1941-2022)

Richard E. Lirot, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold surrounded by his family. He was a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union for 45 years. He has been working more recently with a cousin picking up and dropping...
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Search For Three New Part-Time Police Officers

BUSINESS … Delta Village Council had a short fifteen minute council meeting on December 5, approving multiple old and new business items (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council began their regular meeting on December 5, at 5:30 p.m. All in attendance stood for the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Matt Boyd from Trinity Lutheran Church praying over the meeting.
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
Dorothy Stark (1950-2022)

Dorothy L. Stark, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:25 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Mrs. Stark was a 1969 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and had been employed by CVS Pharmacy in Butler, Indiana, retiring with thirty years of service.
EDGERTON, OH

