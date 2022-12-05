Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wlen.com
The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
thevillagereporter.com
Christmas In Swanton Shines A Light On The Community
SANTA … Santa Claus makes an appearance during the Swanton Christmas Parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Christmas came to Swanton this past Saturday and brought along several community events and Santa Claus to boot. The festivities began with a craft show at the Swanton High School that began...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Holds Comforting Christmas Program
MESSAGE … In the St. Paul’s Methodist Church of Montpelier Sanctuary, Pastor, Kevin Doseck provided an motivating message at the Lighting the way to Christmas program. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Although Christmas is known as the most wonderful time of the year, for many people this is...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Chamber Of Commerce Holds WinterFest 2022
THE GRINCH… The Grinch made an appearance during the Delta Christmas Parade. Actually, two Grinches were there and they each handed out candy to those who came to see the parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Delta Chamber of Commerce held their WinterFest 2022 this past Saturday evening....
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon’s Welcome To Bethlehem Brings Old-World Market To Life
LIVE NATIVITY … This years Welcome to Bethlehem event was just as realistic as any with their live nativity scene. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) As the sun went down and 5:30 p.m. rolled around, The Church of Wauseon kicked off their first date of the Welcome to Bethlehem/ Christmas in Wauseon on Sunday, December 4.
themirrornewspaper.com
Historic Indoor Theater Shines As The Jewel Of Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The face of Maumee sits on the corner of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Conant Street. Thousands of residents and commuters pass by the iconic structure each day. The Maumee Indoor Theater is featured in several photos, murals and other art pieces...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Rotary & Fulton County Senior Center Hosting Christmas Day Dinner
The community is invited to a Christmas dinner at the Fulton County Senior Center on Sunday, December 25 between 11:30 am and 2:00 pm. This meal invitation is open to all ages and is provided by Wauseon Rotary and Fulton County Senior Center. If you need a ride to the...
thevillagereporter.com
Holiday Market Held At Williams County Fairgrounds
THE GRINCH … This fella slipped in to try and steal a gift while a grandmother was getting her grands set up for a picture with Santa. It didn’t work as Santa told him to put it back! (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Craft fairs have grown in...
Coats for Christmas to hand out over 2,000 coats this weekend in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Thousands of coats are donated in the Findlay area for those in need every year. Each year, the Findlay YMCA partners with City Uniforms and Linens to collect, clean and distribute donations as part of Coats for Christmas. It's an initiative that City Uniforms started 35...
13abc.com
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
13abc.com
Dietsch Brothers marking 85 years of making chocolates and ice cream in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Findlay, the name Dietsch Brothers may come to mind. Generations of the family have been making chocolates and ice cream for decades. This week, the business is marking a major milestone. The business was first started in 1937, so this is its...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Carter Historic Museum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks visits a 1930′s era farm in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
thevillagereporter.com
Joyce Apple (1934-2022)
Joyce A. Apple, 88, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio. Joyce was born March 2, 1934, in Ossian, Indiana, daughter of the late Vern and Wanda (Gibson) Frederick. She married Richard G. Apple on October 28, 1950, in Bulter,...
thevillagereporter.com
Richard Lirot (1941-2022)
Richard E. Lirot, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold surrounded by his family. He was a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union for 45 years. He has been working more recently with a cousin picking up and dropping...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Search For Three New Part-Time Police Officers
BUSINESS … Delta Village Council had a short fifteen minute council meeting on December 5, approving multiple old and new business items (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council began their regular meeting on December 5, at 5:30 p.m. All in attendance stood for the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Matt Boyd from Trinity Lutheran Church praying over the meeting.
13abc.com
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Stark (1950-2022)
Dorothy L. Stark, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:25 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Mrs. Stark was a 1969 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and had been employed by CVS Pharmacy in Butler, Indiana, retiring with thirty years of service.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
