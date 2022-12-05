Editor’s Note — As the last fall leaves tumble to the pavement and frost begins dusting the parking lots around town, Athens is bracing itself for winter. While the first day of the season isn’t until Dec. 21, colder temperatures and darker days already make life feel a bit dreary. For the winter issue of Ampersand, our writers sought out stories on Athenians and University of Georgia students finding and sharing warmth, literally and figuratively, in the community. In these snapshots, you’ll find ways people are keeping others warm this winter, and some ways you can share warmth, too.

