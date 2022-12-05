Read full article on original website
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes 4th in 2022 Heisman Trophy race
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the award, while TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third. The results were announced on Saturday night at a ceremony in New York City.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wins 2022 John Mackey Award
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won the 2022 John Mackey award on Thursday night. The award is given to the best tight end in college football. Bowers is the first Bulldog to earn the Mackey Award, which was first given in 2000. This season, Bowers has 52 catches for 726...
4 Georgia football players named to SEC All-Freshman Team
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams, safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jalon Walker and punter Brett Thorson were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Thursday. The Bulldogs had the second most members of the team behind only LSU’s six. Starks has 64 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions this...
Georgia football lands commitment from 5-star '23 recruit Samuel M'Pemba
On December 4, five-star prospect Samuel M’Pemba committed to the University of Georgia, adding to the team’s second-best recruiting class in 2023. M’Pemba chose Georgia over schools like Tennessee, Alabama and Miami. The almost 6-4, 240-pound edge rusher from IMG Academy is the fourth-best edge in the...
Georgia women’s basketball starts fast, downs Mercer 84-44
Georgia women’s basketball used a hot start to bounce back and defeat the Mercer Bears 84-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Despite the 11:00 am start, the Bulldogs [9-2] showed no signs of sluggishness as they scored the first 13 points of the contest. The early dominance was fueled by huge margins in rebounding and points off of turnovers.
Georgia hockey earns two victories during senior weekend
Georgia hockey's senior weekend concluded with matches against the Clemson Tigers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Dec. 2 and 4 at the Arkins Ford Arena at The Classic Center. During their game against Clemson on Dec. 2, fans participated in a fun activity called the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans...
Georgia women’s basketball falls to No. 8 North Carolina State 65-54
After a quick trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam tournament, the Georgia’s women’s basketball squad returned to Athens on Monday night for a highly anticipated game against the No. 8 North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Bulldogs fell to the Wolfpack 65-54, recording their second loss of the season.
Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens
Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
Indie South spotlights Athens artists with holiday market
For years, Indie South has brought a wide selection of handmade goods, decorations and jewelry to customers at their brick-and-mortar store on Hawthorne Avenue. While many know the modest storefront as a staple small business in Athens, this boutique not only contributes to the community of local artists, but supports them as well.
True gifts: Ways the Athens community is sharing light & warmth this winter
Editor’s Note — As the last fall leaves tumble to the pavement and frost begins dusting the parking lots around town, Athens is bracing itself for winter. While the first day of the season isn’t until Dec. 21, colder temperatures and darker days already make life feel a bit dreary. For the winter issue of Ampersand, our writers sought out stories on Athenians and University of Georgia students finding and sharing warmth, literally and figuratively, in the community. In these snapshots, you’ll find ways people are keeping others warm this winter, and some ways you can share warmth, too.
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
Athens-Clarke County Democrats host runoff watch party, celebrate Warnock win
Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County District 5 commissioner and vice-chair of the ACC Democratic Committee, hosted a watch party for the Georgia Senate runoff election results at Little King's Shuffle Club Tuesday night. Volunteers and supporters gathered over pizza and drinks after the polls closed at 7 p.m. With 100% of...
Where to find immune-boosting foods in Athens
Winter is coming, so it's the perfect time to stock up on immune-boosting foods. Here are some local businesses where you can find the foods that will keep you healthy all season long. Daily Groceries Co-op Located on Prince Avenue near downtown, Daily Groceries has been an Athens staple since...
Woman arrested for terroristic threats to Athens Democratic Party office
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jessica Higginbotham of Elberton, Georgia, on Sunday for making terroristic threats to blow up the ACC Democratic Party office, according to an email from Lt. Shaun Barnett of ACCPD. Officers were dispatched to the office around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday after a staff...
Downtown Athens improvements and public art dedicated on East Clayton Street
On Thursday, the Athens Clarke-County Government dedicated improvements made downtown on East Clayton Street, including its new public art installation. Local government officials and those involved in the improvement projects gathered at College Square Plaza to celebrate the project and cut the ribbon on the new art piece. Although the...
Restaurant Roundup: Athens Cooks and Choco Pronto grand opening, holiday market and more
The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
