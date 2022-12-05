Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Soccer Player Ethan Hensley Signs With University Of Findlay
FUTURE OILER … Swanton Bulldog soccer player Ethan Hensley signed a letter of intent last week to continue his soccer career and further his education at the University of Findlay. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon’s St. John-Fisher Signs With Owens Community College For Volleyball
OWENS EXPRESS VOLLEYBALL … Jocelynne St. John-Fisher of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and volleyball career at Owens Community College. Shown at her signing day are: Front row – Heather Rettig (mother), Jocelynne St. John-Fisher, Victor Rettig (stepfather). Back row: Owens Coaches – Sonny Lewis and Denny Caldwell, Hayley Rettig (sister), Wauseon Volleyball Head Coach Nik Encalado. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For December 5, 2022
BRYAN – Wauseon built a 1,772-1,672 lead following match play and then held off Bryan in Baker play to pull out the win at Bryan. Ryan Marks spearheaded the Indians with games of 220 and 213 while Parker Black added a 223 in game one and finished with a 409 series.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaedyn Ward (Bryan)
The male Athlete of the Week is Bryan diver Kaedyn Ward. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Baseball Collectibles Displayed With Finesse By Longtime Season Ticket Holder Virgil Fry
SEASON TICKET HOLDER…Williams County resident Virgil Fry is proud to be a long time Cleveland Indians season ticket holder. He posed with his large collection of Indians collectibles. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) The Cleveland Indians, recently renamed the Guardians, have been a passion of Virgil Fry’s life since...
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Stark (1950-2022)
Dorothy L. Stark, age 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:25 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Mrs. Stark was a 1969 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and had been employed by CVS Pharmacy in Butler, Indiana, retiring with thirty years of service.
thevillagereporter.com
Doris Lawter (1932-2022)
Doris Lawter, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 following a brief illness. Doris worked at the former Ranch House and Kaufman’s Restaurants and at Shaffer’s Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, big family dinners and time with...
thevillagereporter.com
Joyce Apple (1934-2022)
Joyce A. Apple, 88, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold, Ohio. Joyce was born March 2, 1934, in Ossian, Indiana, daughter of the late Vern and Wanda (Gibson) Frederick. She married Richard G. Apple on October 28, 1950, in Bulter,...
thevillagereporter.com
Four County Career Center Hosts Career Exploration Days
Four County Career Center hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,800 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from Career Center students and instructors. Career Exploration Days are...
WKHM
K105.3 invites Brayden Lape fans to free viewing party of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Jackson, Mich. – McKibbin Media Group (MMG)’s hit music station K105.3 (WKHM-FM) is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place...
13abc.com
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
13abc.com
BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school. Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
UPDATE: Central Toledo 16-year-old found Thursday has gone missing again
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Martinez was found Thursday, according to a family member. He has since gone missing again, the family said. Zion Martinez, 16, was initially reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said. Martinez was wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs...
UPDATE: One dead after vehicle strikes utility pole in west Toledo early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from a Toledo police report Thursday afternoon. Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday that resulted in a fatality. Crews arrived at the intersection of north Reynolds Road and Dorr Street...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historic Indoor Theater Shines As The Jewel Of Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The face of Maumee sits on the corner of the Anthony Wayne Trail and Conant Street. Thousands of residents and commuters pass by the iconic structure each day. The Maumee Indoor Theater is featured in several photos, murals and other art pieces...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
WKHM
274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County
Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
13abc.com
UTMC department chair under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Water Tower Progress Continues
FRESH PAINT … A large Blood Blue Panther was painted on the updated Stryker Water Tower in support of the Stryker school colors. The tower was painted during the second week of November by M. W. Cole Construction. (PHOTO BY WILLIAMS AERIAL MEDIA) The Village of Stryker has seen...
