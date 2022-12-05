ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Brian Kelly discusses LSU’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue

WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl .

The game is set for January 2 in Orlando, Florida.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Purdue University coach Jeff Brohm took part in a virtual news conference after the matchup was announced.

The Tigers fell 50-30 to top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship.

The Boilermakers won their first Big Ten West title but lost 43-22 to No. 2 Michigan in the league title game.

The ball figures to go through the air a lot with Purdue ranked 17th in passing. LSU is ranked 38th. The two teams will be meeting for the first time.

WGNO

WGNO

