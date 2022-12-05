WATCH: Brian Kelly discusses LSU’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup with Purdue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl .

The game is set for January 2 in Orlando, Florida.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly and Purdue University coach Jeff Brohm took part in a virtual news conference after the matchup was announced.

The Tigers fell 50-30 to top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship.

The Boilermakers won their first Big Ten West title but lost 43-22 to No. 2 Michigan in the league title game.

The ball figures to go through the air a lot with Purdue ranked 17th in passing. LSU is ranked 38th. The two teams will be meeting for the first time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.