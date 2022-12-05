Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
spectrumnews1.com
Once a high school drop, today Maria Munoz is a successful businesswoman focused on helping others
APPLETON, Wis. — As Maria Munoz rattled off everything she’s got going on in her life, and what’s on the horizon, it made you feel frazzled. “I don’t ever feel, like, stress,” she said. She made this proclamation because running multiple health and wellness businesses,...
wearegreenbay.com
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
whbl.com
Fundraiser to Support City Administrator Wolf, Family Now Online
Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf is being given support through an online fundraiser as his job status remains in limbo. Wolf was put on administrative leave with pay a month ago by an 8-2 vote in the Common Council while an investigation into his performance is conducted. As of yet there have been no formal accusations or charges issued, however upcoming legal actions are anticipated which are likely to strain both the family budget and spirit. The fundraiser for Wolf and his family was posted on GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding page that offers both financial and spiritual support.
Green Bay school district preparing for 'significant fiscal cliff'
(The Center Square) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is preparing for a "significant fiscal cliff" for the 2024-25 school year once federal emergency funding for COVID-19 dries up. Like school districts across the U.S., federal emergency funds have allowed districts to realize an increase in funding...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices
One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
cwbradio.com
Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
Petition drama adds to high-stakes Shattuck property development showdown
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A petition submitted by opponents of the Shattuck Middle School Property development project didn’t meet city ordinances and state statutes requirements. This is according to Neenah city attorney David Rashid. He spoke with Local Five News off-camera and said that he couldn’t comment further on which city ordinances and state statutes […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights
Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
generalaviationnews.com
Homebuilders Week returns in January
EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing back its Homebuilders Week series of online webinars in January 2023. The series is scheduled for Jan. 23-27, 2023, which encompasses the 70th anniversary of EAA’s founding on Jan. 26, 1953. More than 14,000 people participated...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop for gifts and experiences Downtown Neenah
(WFRV) – The quaint downtown of Neenah is home to a thriving group of businesses. From retail to relaxation, dining, and more, this is a destination to explore.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
Hyvee's largest location brings hundreds of jobs to Ashwaubenon
The new Ashwaubenon Hyvee has brought around 600 jobs to the area. It's the company's largest location out of over 300 stores.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Tax Bills Coming Soon, County Executive Breaks it Down
Tax bills are coming out for Manitowoc County residents in a couple of weeks. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer tells Seehafer News, “Most people will be pleased that they are not going up too much, or going down a little bit. I think the tax bills in the City of Manitowoc are going down a couple percent, and that’s good.”
WBAY Green Bay
Several Major Road Improvements Under Way
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents. On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600...
94.3 Jack FM
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
seehafernews.com
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
