Fundraiser to Support City Administrator Wolf, Family Now Online

Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf is being given support through an online fundraiser as his job status remains in limbo. Wolf was put on administrative leave with pay a month ago by an 8-2 vote in the Common Council while an investigation into his performance is conducted. As of yet there have been no formal accusations or charges issued, however upcoming legal actions are anticipated which are likely to strain both the family budget and spirit. The fundraiser for Wolf and his family was posted on GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding page that offers both financial and spiritual support.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices

One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Petition drama adds to high-stakes Shattuck property development showdown

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A petition submitted by opponents of the Shattuck Middle School Property development project didn’t meet city ordinances and state statutes requirements. This is according to Neenah city attorney David Rashid. He spoke with Local Five News off-camera and said that he couldn’t comment further on which city ordinances and state statutes […]
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Utilities Welcomes Residents to Exchange Old Christmas Lights

Many people have already hung their Christmas decorations, and others are still working on them, but what do you do with your old lights that no longer work?. Manitowoc Public Utilities is inviting Manitowoc residents to bring strands with incandescent bulbs to Lights at Lincoln Park located at 1215 North 8th Street on Friday (December 9th) to exchange them for new lights.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
OSHKOSH, WI
generalaviationnews.com

Homebuilders Week returns in January

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing back its Homebuilders Week series of online webinars in January 2023. The series is scheduled for Jan. 23-27, 2023, which encompasses the 70th anniversary of EAA’s founding on Jan. 26, 1953. More than 14,000 people participated...
OSHKOSH, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Tax Bills Coming Soon, County Executive Breaks it Down

Tax bills are coming out for Manitowoc County residents in a couple of weeks. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer tells Seehafer News, “Most people will be pleased that they are not going up too much, or going down a little bit. I think the tax bills in the City of Manitowoc are going down a couple percent, and that’s good.”
WBAY Green Bay

Several Major Road Improvements Under Way

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents. On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600...
GILLETT, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI

December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices

Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
